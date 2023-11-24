League of Legends Season 14: All map and terrain changes

Season 14 of League of Legends has made some of the most significant changes to the game. These tweaks are already active on the PBE server, allowing players to check them out. Besides updates related to the void, brand-new monsters, and items, Riot Games has also made alterations to the terrain and map. These changes will force players to learn unfamiliar ganking routes and rethink their strategy in the Summoner’s Rift.

This article takes a closer look at the terrain modifications and map adjustments in League of Legends Season 14.

List of all map and terrain changes in League of Legends Season 14

Expand Tweet

Starting from the top lane and moving down, the development team at Riot Games has made significant changes to the Summoner's Rift in League of Legends Season 14.

Top lane changes

Top lane map changes in LoL Season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

In the top lane, there are two significant changes:

The terrain on both sides (red and blue) will now be more closely identical. A combination of brush and a small wall can now be spotted at the entrance to the river.

If you were the top laner on the red side before the recent tweak, you might have found yourself in a skewed position. The enemy could attack you not only from the river but also from behind. This was not an issue for the blue team's top laner.

However, this is no longer the case, as the path has been closed. This means that both teams' top laners now confront the same gank paths.

These changes aim to make ganking the top lane a lot more challenging in League of Legends.

Jungle changes

Jungle map changes in LoL Season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

Directly across from the pits where Baron Nashor and dragons lurk, massive walls have completely altered the landscape of the jungle.

Mid-lane changes

Mid-lane map changes in LoL Season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

Brushes for the mid-lane have been pushed back into the river. This gives mid-laners an earlier heads-up about incoming ganks, allowing them more time to find safety.

For immobile mid-lane mages, Riot Games aimed to enhance safety and make players feel more at ease when selecting these champions in League of Legends.

Bot lane changes

Bot lane map changes in LoL Season 14 (Image via Riot Games)

There are two main tweaks in Season 14 that can make a big impact in the bot lane:

A small wall and brush combination has been added. The blue tri-brush area is now identical on both the blue and red sides.

These changes have been put in place to eliminate any side-based advantages and create a more symmetrical lane.

League of Legends Season 14 is set to drop sometime in the first week of January 2024. Since there are also major changes coming to camps, Baron forms, Rift Herald, and more void-related aspects, make sure to check out all the information about them.