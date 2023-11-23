League of Legends Season 14: All new camps, Baron forms, Rift Herald changes, and more 

League of Legends Season 14 has been brimming with interesting changes. The changes for the preseason are currently live on the PBE for extensive testing, as a whole bunch of items have been introduced, along with plenty of map alterations. There have also been numerous changes to the neutral camps and objectives, such as Rift Herald and Baron Nashor. Fans can expect all of these modifications to go live in 2024 as part of Season 14

This article will list everything about the brand new neutral monster, the latest changes to existing jungle camps, and the updates introduced for the Rift Herald and Baron Nashor

League of Legends Season 14 introduces new Void monsters and camps

Voidgrubs and Voidmites

League of Legends Season 14 will see the introduction of brand-new neutral camps in the jungle. The Voidgrubs and Voidmites will enter Summoner's Rift at 5 minutes into the game, with each Voidgrub having a respawn timer of four minutes. They will spawn inside the Baron pit and can be contested by both teams.

These Voidgrubs spawn tiny Voidmites to assist them in battle. The benefits of slaying a Voidgrub are quite substantial if things go right for a particular team. Slaying a Voidgrub will grant the Hunger of the Void buff for the entire team. This provides bonus damage to structures and its potency increases with each Voidgrub slain by the team.

If a team manages to slay five or six Voidgrubs, champions will spawn Voidmites, which will further boost the team's turret-taking potential.

Voidborn camps

Along with the newly introduced neutral monsters, the existing variants, such as Rift Scuttler, Red Brambleback, and Blue Sentinel, will undergo slight changes to their kit once Baron Nashor spawns. All of the aforementioned monsters will transform into the Voidborn versions, which makes them significantly tankier. However, they provide much better rewards upon dying.

The Voidborn Rift Scuttler, upon being killed, will send out a Scryer's Bloom effect similar to the one present when the Chemtech Rift takes place. This reveals all champions and wards in a large surrounding area. The latter also gets put down to 1 HP, similar to the effect of the Scryer's Bloom in a Chemtech Rift.

The Voidborn Red Brambleback and Blue Sentinel are also harder to eliminate, but upon dying, their buffs will be obtained by all active team members.

Rift Herald updates in League of Legends Season 14

The Rift Herald is one of the most important neutral objectives in the game. It will undergo pretty unique and exciting changes for League of Legends Season 14. The monster will sport a redesigned look and provide a fun benefit when a team crushes the Eye of Herald. Upon being spawned by a team, a champion can enter the Rift Herald and steer it like a battering ram.

Charging a Rift Herald into a turret in this manner does more damage than without a champion's influence. If the monster collides with an enemy champion while being steered, it will deal damage and knock them up. Upon collision with a turret or any terrain, the champion riding the Rift Herald will be knocked off.

All forms of Baron Nashor in League of Legends Season 14

Baron Nashor has undergone some extremely cool and scary visual changes, giving him an imposing and terrifying appearance on Summoner's Rift. Along with this, the monster will have three forms he can take shape upon spawning. These are:

Hunting Baron

Territorial Baron

All-Seeing Baron

The Hunting Baron is the equivalent of the current Baron Nashor. The Territorial Baron will spawn a wall in front of the Baron Pit, while the All-Seeing Baron will close off the front side of the pit and open both sides, creating a tunnel-like structure.

These changes are a reassuring sign that Riot Games is trying to make the game more enjoyable and refreshing. Substantial updates such as these allow players to constantly develop and improve their League of Legends gameplay.