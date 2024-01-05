League of Legends season 14 URF return date

League of Legends URF (Ultra Rapid Fire) will be returning in season 14. However, it will continue to be a temporary game mode and it will be rotated out of the client with One For All later down the line.

Apart from Arena, URF is another very popular game mode in the MOBA which the community has requested to be made permanent for years. However, Riot Games is sticking to keeping it a rotating mode with Summoner’s Rift and Howling Abyss being the only two permanent modes and maps in the game.

With URF returning many in the community are wondering what improvements it will be bringing with it. While the developers did not go into too much detail about it during the 2024 roadmap video, they have, however, confirmed when you can expect it to make its way back into League of Legends.

When is URF coming back to League of Legends season 14?

League of Legends URF will be making its way back to the client with the Lunar Year 2024 celebrations which are expected to start on January 18 (Thursday) with patch 14.2 hitting the game on January 24 (Wednesday). As it is the Year of the Dragon, the celebrations will not just have new event-themed skins and a returning game mode, as Riot will be kicking things off with the upcoming ADC, Smolder, who is a fledgling dragon himself.

URF will be live as long as the celebration period lasts. The mode will then be followed by One For All which will possibly get replaced by Arena before MSI 2024 kicks off.

It’s hard to ascertain the kind of improvements that URF will drop with, hopefully, there will be more information on the returning mode in the coming weeks.

All skins coming with the League of Legends Lunar New Year 2024 celebrations

When the Lunar New Year celebrations kick off, here are some of the champion skins to look forward to:

1) Part one will be Heavenscale

Heavenscale Lee Sin

Prestige Heavenscale Ezreal

Heavenscale Ezreal

Heavenscale Kai'Sa

Heavenscale Master Yi

Heavenscale Diana

Heavenscale Janna

Heavenscale Smolder

2) Part 2 will be Porcelain:

Prestige Porcelain Kindred

Porcelain Graves

Porcelain Darius

Porcelain Miss Fortune

Porcelain Morgana

Porcelain Irelia

Porcelain Aurelion Sol

Riot Games has yet to reveal the prices for the individual champion skins and their bundles. There will be more information on it as the event draws nearer.