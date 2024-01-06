League of Legends Smolder abilities revealed

League of Legends’ Smolder is gearing up for his official release in a couple of weeks, and the fledging dragon will be the first champion making his way to the Rift in season 14. With his kit, Riot Games will return to their roots and introduce a more traditional ADC, moving away from their most recent trend of experimenting with the role (i.e., Nilah and Zeri).

The fledgling dragon will feature fire-based attacks and play a fair bit like Tristana with a kit that favors auto-attacking and taking out enemies by kiting and keeping his distance.

The developers have revealed a fair bit of his kit in the recent 2024 roadmap video, and below is a list of Smolder's abilities in League of Legends.

All Smolder abilities in League of Legends

Here is what you can expect from Smolder when he goes live:

1) Passive: Dragon Practice

Smolder will receive a stack of Dragon Practice every time he kills an enemy with Super Scorcher Breath. Every stack will increase the damage that Smolder does with his basic abilities.

2) Q: Super Scorcher Breath

Smolder’s Q will allow him to spit out flames at his enemies. The ability will evolve and get more powerful with every stack of Dragon Practice.

25 Stacks:

Damages all enemies surrounding the target.

125 Stacks:

Sends explosions behind the target that deal 75 percent of this spell’s damage.

225 Stacks:

Super Scorcher Breath now gets an execute, and enemy champions that drop below a certain threshold will be instantly killed. The ability now also burns targets, dealing true damage for three seconds based on total max health.

3) W: Achooo!

Smolder sneezes, throwing out a ball of flame that damages and slows all the enemies that it hits. Upon striking champions, the projectile will explode and deal additional damage.

4) E: Flap, Flap, Flap

E is Smolder's “gap-close” or a “get-out-of-jail” card. Upon using it, he will gain movement speed and ignore terrain for 1.25 seconds. While the ability is active, Smolder will automatically attack the enemy with the lowest health.

5) R: MMOOOMMMM!

League of Legends Smolder’s ultimate will make the ADC call upon his mom, who will breathe a giant ball of fire from the skies. Enemies will receive damage if they are inside the blast radius and gain additional damage if they are in the center of it.

Smolder will heal if he gets struck by the flame blast himself.

When is Smolder releasing in League of Legends?

Smolder will release with patch 14.2, which is set to drop on January 24, 2024. The patch will also kick off the Lunar New Year event, celebrating the Year of the Dragon, which will introduce new skins and mark the return of URF in League of Legends.