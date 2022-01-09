League of Legends streamer banned from Twitch for his controversial comments on Polish people

Former League of Legends pro player Fabian "Febiven" Diepstraten was recently suspended from the streaming platform Twitch for his questionable comments about Polish people.

For years, the Dutch star played as a mid laner for teams like Fnatic Rising, Misfits Gaming and many more. However, following his retirement from the professional world last year, it seems like his streaming career might be in trouble because of his recent comments.

Former League of Legends star player banned by Twitch

During a recent stream, Febiven made some unsavory comments that offended Polish people after calling them "rats" while playing League of Legends.

"You f***** rats, go follow my stream you f****** poland, polacks, go follow my stream now."

Hours after making these comments, news broke about the popular League of Legends streamer receiving a ban from Twitch.

At the time of his suspension, the Dutch streamer had around 140,000 followers earned from his stellar gameplay as a mid laner on the popular Riot Games title.

At first, fans were quite oblivious about the reasoning behind Febiven's ban from Twitch. However, when the clip of his comments started making the rounds on the internet, fans were quite disappointed with him.

Other than that, many Polish League of Legends fans took to Twitter to blast him for his comments on stream about them.

"It's not for nothing that he called us that, as usual, our own could not refrain from the chat with pictures and profanity."

XXMAZIK @xxmazik @StreamerBans nie bez powodu tak nas nazwał, jak zwykle nasi nie potrafili się powstrzymać od zajebania czatu obrazkami i wulgaryzmami @StreamerBans nie bez powodu tak nas nazwał, jak zwykle nasi nie potrafili się powstrzymać od zajebania czatu obrazkami i wulgaryzmami

"Ban for pejorative and offensive term in relation to Poles - Polack/Pollack/Polacke. No greetings."

The League of Legends streamer has to clarify the situation to his fans in the dark, as he hasn't released a statement about his suspension.

This incident has left a dent in the legacy of Febiven, who was once one of the top mid-laners in professional League of Legends. After spending seven years in the game's Esports circuit, Febiven called it quits last year. However, with a question mark surrounding the Dutch streamer's suspension, it remains to be seen how he will respond to this situation in the near future.

