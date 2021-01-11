League of Legends streamer Thebausffs gets banned, then unbanned following backlash

The League of Legends community witnessed drama over the last 24 hours when popular streamer Simon ‘Thebausffs’ Hofverberg was banned and then unbanned.

The reason for the initial suspension was for intentionally feeding. And the scoreline in the last few matches did reflect some poor performances on the streamer’s part, as Thebausffs went 4/10/3 and 4/15/0 in his final two League of Legends matches, according to OP.GG.

So, for the League of Legends “troll detect” algorithm, it’s not surprising that Thebausffs came off as an intentional feeder.

I just got banned for intentional feeding pic.twitter.com/x1mC1QhBhQ — Thebausffs (@thebausffs) January 10, 2021

However, what made the ban so controversial was that Thebausffs did the most damage to the enemy of all his teammates. Hence, technically, he was not intentionally feeding and was trying to play the game, so his ban did not sit well with fans.

Thebausffs’ ban did not sit well with the League of Legends community

Advertisement

not even a ranked game — Bracabo (@bracabo) January 10, 2021

Riot Games faced a lot of backlash from the League of Legends community over the ban, and many felt that the decision was quite controversial.

Thebausffs is known for his incredibly unique Sion playstyle. Instead of going the usual tank build, the streamer prefers to head down the full AD route, which comes with a high-risk, high-reward playstyle.

he topped damage — Ponitro (@Ponito__) January 10, 2021

Hence, doing a tonne of damage but dying a lot for being so squishy is quite normal for the AD Sion playstyle, and Thebausffs did nothing wrong.

Advertisement

Fortunately enough, Riot reverted the ban, and League of Legends developer Mark Yetter personally sent out a tweet addressing the issue.

If you didn’t know - our automated atk and int detection systems do 90% of the work, but in some cases they get false positives. Our player support team reviews and fixes cases where the algorithm makes a wrong call. https://t.co/17XSaqnnXx — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 10, 2021

He wrote in the tweet:

“If you didn’t know - our automated atk and int detection systems do 90% of the work, but in some cases, they get false positives. Our player support team reviews and fixes cases where the algorithm makes a wrong call.”

Even with the reporting system in place, League of Legends’ troll detection is not perfect, and incidents like the one with Thebausffs are a widespread occurrence.