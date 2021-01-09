League of Legends' new champion Viego's abilities revealed

Riot Games finally reveals the new champion, Viego, the Ruined King's ability kit, to be released in League of Legends with Patch 11.2.

One of the most anticipated characters, the Ruined King is a jungler addition to the game. Riot Games Gameplay Designer for League of Legends opened up about the new champion. He says that Viego does not go for tiny victories, rather he aims for 'total ruination.'

In the League of Legends Season 2021 Opening Day live stream, Riot Games revealed the newest champion in the cinematics. The ability kit was later officially released.

Usually I need to explain a bit what each new champ brings to the game, but with Viego’s possession it’s abundantly clear. Multi kill moments like I have never experienced before.



Abilities of Viego from League of Legends

Riot Games describes the The Ruined King's abilities as 'mist-commanding, death-dominating' in League of Legends:

Passive - Sovereign’s Domination

Viego can temporarily possess enemy champions he helps kill, healing for a portion of their max health. During possession, Viego's items, attacks, and non-ultimate abilities become those of his slain enemy's, and he gains a free cast of his own ultimate, Heartbreaker. While possessing an enemy, Viego also gets bonus movement speed when moving toward enemy champions in League of Legends.

Q - Blade of the Ruined King

Passive: Viego’s attacks deal a percent of the target's current health as bonus damage on-hit. When Viego attacks an enemy he recently hit with an ability, the attack strikes twice. The second strike siphons health from the target instead of dealing regular damage, but still applies on-hit effects and can critically strike. This passive is maintained during possession. Active: Viego stabs forward with his blade, damaging all enemies hit.

W - Spectral Maw

Viego charges up and then dashes forward, hurling a blast of mist that stuns and damages the first enemy hit. Stun duration and mist range increase with charge time, damage and dash range don't.

E - Harrowed Path

With the E ability, the latest League of Legends champions spreads a wave of Black Mist around a nearby wall. While in the mist, Viego becomes Camouflaged and gains Attack Speed and Movement Speed.

R - Heartbreaker

Viego discards any bodies he is currently possessing and teleports forward, attacking the enemy champion in range with the lowest percent health and dealing bonus damage based on their missing health. Other enemies in range are knocked away.

Primarily a jungler, The Ruined King can be used to play in the top lane, as well as mid.

Viego is a great addition to the lore of League of Legends, as well as the game itself. This is how the story behind the new champion goes:

"Once ruler of a long-lost kingdom, Viego perished over a thousand years ago when his attempt to bring his wife back from the dead triggered the magical catastrophe known as the Ruination. ransformed into a powerful, unliving wraith tortured by an obsessive longing for his centuries-dead queen, Viego now stands as the Ruined King controlling the deadly Harrowings as he scours Runeterra for anything that might one day restore her, and destroying all in his path as the Black Mist pours endlessly from his cruel, broken heart."

This also makes way for Viego to be featured in the upcoming RPG - The Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, by Airship Syndicate and Riot Forge.

