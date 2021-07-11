League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook: All ability pools that players can access in the new game mode

Just a few days after its launch, Ultimate Spellbook has already grown to be one of the more fun alternate game modes in League of Legends.
The new mode comes with patch 11.14 and allows players to replace one of their usual Summoner Spell slots with the ultimate ability to select from a choice of 3 picks.
The mode has been very successful in a very short amount of time, as it allows players to pull off some incredibly fun combos by mixing and matching a champion’s abilities with an entirely different ultimate spell.
This is the first alternate game mode in League of Legends since Nexus Blitz. However, it has slowly grown to be one of the biggest highlights of the “Sentinels of Light” event that just went live.
As the League of Legends mode is still very new, not many players are aware of all the abilities that are up for grabs in the pool. Hence, this article will list out all the skills that Ultimate Spellbook can offer players on rotation.
All abilities in League of Legends’ Ultimate Spellbook
- Ahri: Spirit Rush
- Amumu: Curse of the Sad Mummy
- Ashe: Enchanted Crystal Arrow
- Azir: Emperor’s Divide
- Bard: Tempered Fate
- Cho’Gath: Feast
- Ezreal: Trueshot Barrage
- Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm
- Gragas: Explosive Cask
- Gwen: Needlework
- Janna: Monsoon
- Jarvan IV: Cataclysm
- Jhin: Curtain Call
- Karthus: Requiem
- Kayle: Divine Judgment
- Kayn: Umbral Trespass
- Kha’Zix: Void Assault
- Lee Sin: Dragon’s Rage
- Lissandra: Frozen Tomb
- Lucian: The Culling
- Lulu: Wild Growth
- Lux: Final Spark
- Malzahar: Nether Grasp
- Maokai: Nature’s Grasp
- Miss Fortune: Time Bullet Time
- Mordekaiser: Realm of Death
- Morgana: Soul Shackles
- Nocturne: Paranoia
- Nunu: Absolute Zero
- Olaf: Ragnarok
- Rell: Magnet Storm
- Rengar: Thrill of the Hunt
- Shen: Stand United
- Skarner: Impale
- Soraka: Wish
- Talon: Shadow Assault
- Tryndamere: Undying Rage
- Xerath: Rite of the Arcane
- Yone: Fate Sealed
- Zoe: Portal Jump