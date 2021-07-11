League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook: All ability pools that players can access in the new game mode

Just a few days after its launch, Ultimate Spellbook has already grown to be one of the more fun alternate game modes in League of Legends.

The new mode comes with patch 11.14 and allows players to replace one of their usual Summoner Spell slots with the ultimate ability to select from a choice of 3 picks.

Ultimate Spellbook, the newest rotating game mode, is now live globally until August 10th PDT/CEST.#LeagueofLegends #RiotGames pic.twitter.com/qYE9x5krMm — ThePotatoWard 💚 (@ThePotatoWard) July 8, 2021

The mode has been very successful in a very short amount of time, as it allows players to pull off some incredibly fun combos by mixing and matching a champion’s abilities with an entirely different ultimate spell.

This is the first alternate game mode in League of Legends since Nexus Blitz. However, it has slowly grown to be one of the biggest highlights of the “Sentinels of Light” event that just went live.

As the League of Legends mode is still very new, not many players are aware of all the abilities that are up for grabs in the pool. Hence, this article will list out all the skills that Ultimate Spellbook can offer players on rotation.

All abilities in League of Legends’ Ultimate Spellbook

Ahri: Spirit Rush

Spirit Rush Amumu: Curse of the Sad Mummy

Curse of the Sad Mummy Ashe: Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Enchanted Crystal Arrow Azir: Emperor’s Divide

Emperor’s Divide Bard: Tempered Fate

Tempered Fate Cho’Gath: Feast

Feast Ezreal: Trueshot Barrage

Trueshot Barrage Fiddlesticks: Crowstorm

Crowstorm Gragas: Explosive Cask

Explosive Cask Gwen: Needlework

Needlework Janna: Monsoon

Monsoon Jarvan IV: Cataclysm

Cataclysm Jhin: Curtain Call

Curtain Call Karthus: Requiem

Requiem Kayle: Divine Judgment

Divine Judgment Kayn: Umbral Trespass

Umbral Trespass Kha’Zix: Void Assault

Void Assault Lee Sin: Dragon’s Rage

Dragon’s Rage Lissandra: Frozen Tomb

Frozen Tomb Lucian: The Culling

The Culling Lulu: Wild Growth

Wild Growth Lux: Final Spark

Final Spark Malzahar: Nether Grasp

Nether Grasp Maokai: Nature’s Grasp

Nature’s Grasp Miss Fortune: Time Bullet Time

Time Bullet Time Mordekaiser: Realm of Death

Realm of Death Morgana: Soul Shackles

Soul Shackles Nocturne: Paranoia

Paranoia Nunu: Absolute Zero

Absolute Zero Olaf: Ragnarok

Ragnarok Rell: Magnet Storm

Magnet Storm Rengar: Thrill of the Hunt

Thrill of the Hunt Shen: Stand United

Stand United Skarner: Impale

Impale Soraka: Wish

Wish Talon: Shadow Assault

Shadow Assault Tryndamere: Undying Rage

Undying Rage Xerath: Rite of the Arcane

Rite of the Arcane Yone: Fate Sealed

Fate Sealed Zoe: Portal Jump

