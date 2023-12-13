League of Legends finally announces the Victorious Skin and Three Honors Skins for Split 2 end

League of Legends season 13 is playing out differently than previous years, but Riot Games has finally announced the Victorious Skin and Three Honors Skins that players can get once Split 2 ends. There will be no preseason 14 this time around, and you will not be able to obtain the new end-of-split cosmetics before Split 2 of Season 13 is officially over and Season 14 Split 1 begins.

Players who ground ranked games all season long and placed favorably in the competitive ladder were usually allowed to obtain the Victorious Skin for the season once the pre-season kicked off.

However, as there is no pre-season this time, those who are eligible for the Victorious and Honors Skins will not be able to obtain them before the start of the next Split. This also means that they will not be able to boost their competitive Elo ahead of the official Ranked season in any way.

What Victorious Skin and Three Honors Skin is League of Legends getting for Split 2 end?

For League of Legends Season 13 Split 2, players will receive the Tryndamere Victorious skin as a reward for earning enough points in their competitive grind. For Split 2, players were able to get their hands on Victorious Anivia, and Riot Games will be looking to continue this tradition by providing one Victorious Skin per Split in Season 14 and possibly beyond.

Along with the Tryndamere Victorious Skin, you can also obtain the Three Honors Akshan skin. This skin is awarded to those who have reached the maximum level of honor points in the game during the course of the entire season.

Hence, there are two cosmetic rewards that you will be able to get your hands on once Season 13 ends.

When is Victorious Tryndamere and Three Honors Akshan releasing in League of Legends?

The Three Honors Akshan skin will be released with patch 14.2. This will be the second patch of season 14 and is expected to arrive sometime in the middle of January 2024.

Victorious Tryndamere, on the other hand, will be released with patch 14.4, which will drop on the Rift sometime in February 2024.

When is League of Legends Season 14 Split 1 starting?

League of Legends Season 14 Split 1 will start on January 10, 2024, just one day after Season 13 Split 2 ends.