Getting a quality of life role selection before every ranked game is indeed something MOBAs like Wild Rift direly need.

Ranked matchmaking in League of Legends has had the role selection model for some seasons now. It has helped the broader fan base enjoy a better competitive experience, where players are not constantly fighting over roles.

Fighting over roles, and trollers locking in Teemo mid even after the role got called by someone else, have previously been a significant issue in League of Legends. And the mobile version of the game, Wild Rift, seems to be going through the same problem at the moment.

Wild Rift’s open beta has only been launched in a few regions worldwide but has already gotten an incredible amount of traction among players. It even went ahead and topped the charts in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store in specific regions.

However, even with all the positives, players would like the Wild Rift devs to fix some negative aspects as soon as possible. And one issue is the lack of a role selection mode during ranked matchmaking.

But Riot Games seems to have noticed the community pleas, and it would seem that League of Legends: Wild Rift will be getting a pre-match role selection soon.

League of Legends: Wild Rift developers confirm pre-match role selection for ranked matchmaking

yes we're working on it — Hideo Hikida (@hhikida) November 4, 2020

In a recent reply to a tweet, asking, “Will Riot ever place a Role selection on Ranked game mode?” Riot’s International Producer, Hideo Hikida, said, “yes we’re working on it.”

Just to set expectations; we will be talking about the specific design later. We currently haven’t made a call on the shape of this feature in Wild Rift, but we will meet the overall goal of making sure we get you into a role you’re comfortable with — Kristoffer Touborg (@ktouborg) November 5, 2020

In a follow-up, Kristoffer Touborg, Wild Rift Product Lead, added:

“Just to set expectations, we will be talking about the specific design later. We currently haven’t made a call on the shape of this feature in Wild Rift, but we will meet the overall goal of making sure we get you into a role you’re comfortable with.”

The lack of the role selection issue was also discussed in a recent Reddit post, where a Wild Rift dev, who goes by the handle riotBoourns, discussed why role selection was not part of the game when it was shipped.

riorBoourns said:

“Draggles (Ben Forbes) and I both worked on position selection for PC, so we’re familiar with what it took to ship. Early on, the Wild Rift designers at the time talked about this for WR and decided it was very risky to try to release this at the ship, and it’s something we’d have to evaluate after release. There are a couple of reasons for this.”

“The first is that we know from doing this on League PC that it is actually quite a lot of work to execute a position selection system well, and even our current implementation on PC years later is still actively being improved.”

“So we had to weigh having this at ship vs potentially delaying the release significantly. Second, and most importantly, it would be challenging to tune this kind of matchmaking with a new game. This is because we wouldn’t be sure of the audience’s size at the start, and everyone is going to be climbing in MMR, so we don’t know what their real skill level is yet.”

“There would be a high risk of terrible matchmaking (big skill gaps, long queue times, people getting the wrong positions). It would be safer to consider doing something like this after people’s skill levels have settled a bit, and the number of people playing has stabilized.”

“Finally, let me try to set some expectations if we do this in the future. It will almost certainly not be the same system as PC, we’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from doing this on PC, and you should expect that anything we may come up with will take lessons from that and also be optimized for our unique requirements on Wild Rift.”

“I’ll echo what draggles was saying: we do hear you asking about it, and we know players care about this but don’t have anything more to share right now, so please be patient with us.”

Role selection in Wild Rift will not be the same as the one in League of Legends, and Riot will be tweaking it in ways that it perfectly fits the mobile platform.