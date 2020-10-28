It has only been a few hours since the region-specific Wild Rift open beta servers went live, and fans are already lauding the game as one of the best MOBAs to have hit the mobile platform in a very long time.

Image Credits: Riot Games

The League of Legends-based mobile game had a lot of hiccups before it could finally have some of its open beta servers up and running.

Wild Rift was supposed to have its worldwide open beta launch during the first half of 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule got pushed back, and the devs were only able to put up a few open beta servers in specific regions for the time being.

Image Credits: Riot Games

With that being said, the Wild Rift open beta servers seem to have come out with all guns blazing, and mobile phone gamers are completely in love with it.

Wild Rift had a lot of hype around its release, and the latest cinematic trailer represents the mobile MOBA in a very fun way.

In a recent Reddit post, a Wild Rift fan, who goes by the handle of lequanghai, talked about the positives of the game from the perspective of an Arena of Valor player and even thanked Riot Games “for making Mobile MOBA great again”.

Wild Rift’s region-specific open beta launch has been incredibly successful

Image Credits: Riot Games

In the Reddit post, lequanghai wrote:

“I'm from a very popular market for Arena of Valor, Mobile Legends is relatively insignificant in our market. I've only played a few ranked games with Wild rift and I've already felt impressed.”

Now, these are high praises for a Mobile MOBA which was out for just a few hours.

So, what makes this Redditor like Wild Rift so much? lequanghai continued the post by providing three of the best positive aspects of the game

Point 1:

“The graphics are fantastic (if you have a good enough phone), way better than the cartoonist style of Mobile Legends, and even better than the PC version.”

Image Credits: Riot Games

Point 2:

“The game time is longer than other mobile MOBA but it's a good thing because you still stand a chance to overturn and avoid ‘snowball effect’. In AoV, if you mess up and are behind in the first 3 minutes there is very little chance you'd be able to win. This also comes from the fact that you have to go back to base to purchase items.”

Point 3:

“The Jungler doesn't play such an important role as in AoV. The laning player is the one who would define the game.“

Image Credits: Riot Games

Much like in League of Legends, the junglers in Wild Rift can also play the role of the carry, and will often be the primary initiator in the squad.

However, lequanghai was not all praises for Wild Rift and did chart out some negative aspects of the game.

The Redditor wrote:

“On the other hand, I do feel a bit of imbalance in the game. Champions like Ahri or Jinx are great: easy to control, and deal good damage. But Vayne is absolutely crap.”

However, lequanghai does go on to say that this is a personal opinion and that other players should not take it at face value. He also feels that for most Arena of Valor players, Wild Rift is “another game to spend your time” on.

Wildrift ranks first in some regions after its launch🏆



#WildRift pic.twitter.com/USaVzyJLjv — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) October 28, 2020

With the amount of success that League of Legends: Wild Rift was able to garner in just the initial hours of its region-specific open beta launch, we feel that the game will soon have a booming esports scene once it is out officially.