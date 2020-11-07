League of Legends: Wild Rift — Riot will be blocking VPN access for players who are outside the open beta regions

It’s not usually a crime when a player wants to experience a beta game released in some other region with a VPN’s help, and the same is particularly true for Wild Rift.

The League of Legends-based mobile MOBA had received a significant blow to its development due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the game that was supposed to have a worldwide beta launch by mid-2020 is just seeing a region-specific open beta release by almost the end of the year.

Riot Games also doesn’t exactly have all of its bases set when it comes to stability of the Wild Rift servers, and forcing them to support more players than what they intended is going to be a recipe for disaster.

This is precisely where the problems crop up, especially with players outside the open beta regions, who employ VPNs to play in the Wild Rift servers.

Riot will finally be looking to do away with that and block VPN access for players outside the open beta regions.

Riot to block VPN access to Wild Rift

Riot prevents players from using VPN.#wildrift pic.twitter.com/OYCKsRyJbr — Wild Rift News (@wildriftNEWS) November 7, 2020

In their recent Wild Rift Announcement, the devs opened up about the game’s latest issues and said that a major reason is the server overload from VPN players.

They said:

“In order to protect the best in-game experience, we’re making a few changes to VPN logins across all our games, with the biggest impact being on Wild Rift.”

“It’s become increasingly clear that a ton of you… FAR more than we expected… want to play the Wild Rift beta. As we’ve been monitoring the in-game experience, we’ve noticed a range of problems in games that include players who have used a VPN to log in from outside the beta regions. These issues range from an inconvenience (like language barriers) to outright game-breaking problems (like unplayable lag spikes for everyone—not just the players on VPN).”

“We’ve explored ways to protect the game experience for the largest number of players and concluded the best solution is to prevent VPN access from the highest volume VPN services outside the beta regions, effective immediately. We’ll continue to evaluate whether additional VPN services need to be added to the list.”

“It kills us to turn off access to anyone, but we think this is the right move to make sure players in the beta can enjoy Wild Rift the way it was intended to be played.”

However, not all VPN players will be blocked; only those from regions that see a very high Wild Rift traffic. Moreover, players who reside in the open beta region but use VPN to play the game will also not be blocked from accessing the Wild Rift servers.

