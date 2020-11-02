League of Legends: Wild Rift expected to release in India after March 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift has created a lot of hype since its announcement in late 2019 and is one of the most anticipated mobile games in 2020. In addition to this, there is no doubt that the game will be esports oriented just like its well-established PC version, League of Legends.

The game entered the open beta phase in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand on 27th October 2020 for Android and iOS devices. Also, Michael Chow, Executive Producer of Wild Rift, announced that they would be officially starting the services for eight regions in the first week of December.

LOL: Wild Rift expected to release in India after March 2021

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Image Credits: Riot Games)

As per the official announcement, League of Legends: Wild Rift will release in India after March 2021. This can be deduced from the fact that Riot Games will be releasing the game in the following eight regions in December 2020:

Europe

Middle East

North Africa

Oceania

Russia

Taiwan

Turkey

Vietnam

They further added that the game would be available for America in Spring 2021 and that the other regions will be added later.

As explained in a recent video by Michael Chow, the main reason for Wild Rift’s delay is the COVID-19 pandemic. He further explained that the pandemic had left the team grounded and unable to travel, making it difficult to launch new servers for the other regions.

A message to Wild Rift’s 2021 beta regions from executive producer, Michael Chow



(also available on @wildriftBR @wildriftLATAM) pic.twitter.com/G5qMe8ia0V — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 26, 2020

The pandemic has also caused other technical constraints and complicated each region’s unique set of challenges and requirements. As a result, it has become a much more complex and multifaceted problem to provide service to the remaining regions.

He further added that rushing the release of the game could make players face a lot of problems and may require an entire reset of the game’s servers. This is a part of the release process, and Riot Games wants to make sure that the overall experience of the game is great before moving onto the next region.

