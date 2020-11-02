League of Legends: Wild Rift system requirements for Android and iOS devices

League of Legends: Wild Rift is one of the most trending mobile games worldwide right now. Looking at this title's massive popularity even before its official launch, it's pretty apparent that it would be one of the biggest esports centric mobile games. Hence, Riot Games knows how important it is to globally launch this game smoothly.

But to run this fantastic game, you need to make sure that your mobile device can install it. Therefore, we list down the minimum system requirements to install and play League of Legends: Wild Rift on both Android and iOS devices.

Minimum system requirements for League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift's gameplay

Android devices:

Operating System: Android 4.4 and above

Memory: 1.5 GB RAM

CPU: 1.5 GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

iOS devices:

Operating system: iOS 9 and above

Memory: 2 GB RAM

CPU: 1.8 GHz dual-core (Apple A9)

GPU: PowerVR GT7600

Advertisement

Just looking at the gameplay trailer, which was officially launched by Riot, we can see that this game provides one of, if not the best, graphical experiences among all mobile games globally.

This shows that Riot has done a pretty good job of making this title less demanding for mobile devices, just like they did for its PC version, League of Legends.

It has to be noted that League of Legends: Wild Rift entered its open beta phase in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand on 27th October 2020 for Android and iOS devices.

Also, Michael Chow, Executive Producer of League of Legends: Wild Rift, announced that they would be officially starting the services for eight regions in the first week of December.

Also read: How to create a Riot Games account for League of Legends: Wild Rift