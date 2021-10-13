×
League of Legends Worlds 2021: Day 2 group stage standings and results

Day 2 at League of Legends Worlds 2021 was equally exciting as day 1 (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Oct 13, 2021 01:46 AM IST
Feature

The second day of group stages at League of Legends Worlds 2021 has finally come to an end.

The matches were as exciting as day 1 of League of Legends Worlds 2021 on top of some exciting games where the underdogs showed up in style. Teams are showing their fighting spirit and finally revealing their true potential.

Close game, but the #Worlds2019 Champions are on the board! #FPXWIN https://t.co/nSzT20ZGQe

There is still a long way to go. However, the teams are finally starting to take shape. The results and standings for the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages are provided in detail.

Day 2 group stage results at League of Legends Worlds 2021

The second day at League of Legends Worlds 2021 was quite thrilling to watch.

In Group A, Damwon KIA had to fight for a win against Rogue. This match started in a way where Damwon KIA had complete control. However, Rogue’s ADC Hans Sama showed his prowess and brought Rogue back into the game. It was not enough in the end as ShowMaker and co. managed to pull off the win.

Cloud9 put up quite a fight against FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and came close to a win. However, FPX’s experience and Nuguri’s massive performance in the top lane helped them get their first win in the bag.

Smooth sailing for @EDG_Edward as they secure their second Group Stage win! #Worlds2021 #EDGWIN https://t.co/aapCrVs1i5

In Group B, T1 versus Edward Gaming (EDG) ended up with quite a whimper as T1 lost the game badly. EDG read every move of T1 and ensured that it was a comfortable win for the Chinese giants. 100 Thieves finally put a win on the board as they demolished Detonation FocusMe without much competition.

In Group C, Royal Never Give Up (RNG) showed their prowess as they not only read Fnatic like a book, they smashed the European hopes to the ground. Finally, PSG Talon showed up in style and managed to win on board after defeating Hanwha Life Esports.

In Group D, the MAD Lions finally got their first win at Worlds 2021 after a hard-fought victory over Gen.G. Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) was able to pull off a comfortable win over Team Liquid as well.

Group A

Team NameMatches PlayedWinsLosses
Damwon KIA220
FunPlus Phoenix2 1 1
Rogue2 1 1
Cloud92 0 2

Group B

Team NameMatches PlayedWinsLosses
Edward Gaming220
T12 1 1
100 Thieves2 1 1
Detonation FocusMe2 0 2

Group C

Team NameMatches PlayedWinsLosses
Royal Never Give Up220
Hanwha Life Esports2 1 1
PSG Talon2 1 1
Fnatic2 0 2

Group D

Team NameMatches PlayedWins Losses
Gen.G211
MAD Lions2 1 1
Team Liquid2 1 1
LNG2 1 1

The second day at League of Legends Worlds 2021 was as enjoyable as day one, and fans can expect a lot more in the upcoming days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
