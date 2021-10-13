League of Legends Worlds 2021: Day 2 group stage standings and results

The second day of group stages at League of Legends Worlds 2021 has finally come to an end.

The matches were as exciting as day 1 of League of Legends Worlds 2021 on top of some exciting games where the underdogs showed up in style. Teams are showing their fighting spirit and finally revealing their true potential.

There is still a long way to go. However, the teams are finally starting to take shape. The results and standings for the second day of League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages are provided in detail.

Day 2 group stage results at League of Legends Worlds 2021

The second day at League of Legends Worlds 2021 was quite thrilling to watch.

In Group A, Damwon KIA had to fight for a win against Rogue. This match started in a way where Damwon KIA had complete control. However, Rogue’s ADC Hans Sama showed his prowess and brought Rogue back into the game. It was not enough in the end as ShowMaker and co. managed to pull off the win.

Cloud9 put up quite a fight against FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) and came close to a win. However, FPX’s experience and Nuguri’s massive performance in the top lane helped them get their first win in the bag.

In Group B, T1 versus Edward Gaming (EDG) ended up with quite a whimper as T1 lost the game badly. EDG read every move of T1 and ensured that it was a comfortable win for the Chinese giants. 100 Thieves finally put a win on the board as they demolished Detonation FocusMe without much competition.

In Group C, Royal Never Give Up (RNG) showed their prowess as they not only read Fnatic like a book, they smashed the European hopes to the ground. Finally, PSG Talon showed up in style and managed to win on board after defeating Hanwha Life Esports.

In Group D, the MAD Lions finally got their first win at Worlds 2021 after a hard-fought victory over Gen.G. Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) was able to pull off a comfortable win over Team Liquid as well.

Group A

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Damwon KIA 2 2 0 FunPlus Phoenix 2 1 1 Rogue 2 1 1 Cloud9 2 0 2

Group B

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Edward Gaming 2 2 0 T1 2 1 1 100 Thieves 2 1 1 Detonation FocusMe 2 0 2

Group C

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Royal Never Give Up 2 2 0 Hanwha Life Esports 2 1 1 PSG Talon 2 1 1 Fnatic 2 0 2

Group D

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Gen.G 2 1 1 MAD Lions 2 1 1 Team Liquid 2 1 1 LNG 2 1 1

The second day at League of Legends Worlds 2021 was as enjoyable as day one, and fans can expect a lot more in the upcoming days.

