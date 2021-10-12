Cloud9 vs Rogue League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The second match at the beginning of the second phase on October 15 at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 is between Cloud9 and Rogue.

Both are in a sort of a problem on account of the group they have been placed into. However, the first match between them was quite different from what people expected.

Rogue @Rogue Today was good, but it was only the beginning - We have a lot of fight still left to go 🔥Thank you for the support, Rogue Nation! #GoRogue Today was good, but it was only the beginning - We have a lot of fight still left to go 🔥Thank you for the support, Rogue Nation! #GoRogue https://t.co/ypIaWSgzkY

Rogue performed exceptionally well to put Cloud9’s chances at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 in jeopardy. Therefore, their second encounter will serve as a decider between the two teams and might be the final nail in the coffin for one of them.

Cloud9 vs Rogue at League of Legends Worlds 2021: All you need to know

Predictions

Rogue’s performance in the first game was nothing like their games at the LEC 2021 summer playoffs. They were much more composed but ensured that their aggressive playstyle was complemented by their actions later in the game.

Rogue never let Cloud9 breathe, which they often would do, leading to losses even from a winning position.

Cloud9, on the other hand, was extremely poor. Their gameplay looked disjointed, and their lanes were terrible. Overall, Cloud9 seemed to have slumped after their good start during the Play-in stages.

lars @Larssen00 Don’t worry europe Rogue in B01’s are here to save the day:) Don’t worry europe Rogue in B01’s are here to save the day:)

Currently, Rogue is definitely in a much better position in terms of closing out games than Cloud9, so they should be able to win this one.

Head-to-head

As mentioned above, Rogue and Cloud9 have faced each other only once at League of Legends Worlds 2021. Rogue won that match and is currently 1-0 in head-to-head matchups.

When and where to watch

Rogue vs Cloud9 will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of Riot Games. The game will also be broadcast live on the official LoL esports website on October 15.

Previous results

Rogue’s previous matches were against Fnatic and the MAD Lions at the LEC summer split and against Cloud9 at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. Rogue lost against Fnatic and the MAD Lions but won the latter.

Cloud9 played against PEACE at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Play-ins and Rogue in the group stages. They won the first one but lost the second.

League of Legends rosters

Cloud9

Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami

Robert “Blaber” Huang

Luka “Perkz” Perković

Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

Rogue

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu

Kacper “Inspired” Słoma

Emil “Larssen” Larsson

Steven “Hans sama” Liv

Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus

Note: These are early predictions for future games. Therefore, the immediate results of Worlds 2021 have not been taken into account.

