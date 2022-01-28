League of Legends “Year in Review”: How to access your stats from season 11 and what will be included

With season 12 of League of Legends well on its way, players are quite curious to check out their stats and see how well they have performed in 2021.

Fortunately, Riot Games provides the “Year in Review” stats for all of their titles, and to get their season 11 performance charts, players will just need to link their emails to their Riot accounts and then verify it.

Riot Games Support @RiotSupport [LoL] Year in Review is almost here! If you want to see your stats from last season and flex on your team, make sure you’re signed up for emails under ‘Communication Preferences'.



riot.com/3rO46hE [LoL] Year in Review is almost here! If you want to see your stats from last season and flex on your team, make sure you’re signed up for emails under ‘Communication Preferences'. 📢[LoL] Year in Review is almost here! If you want to see your stats from last season and flex on your team, make sure you’re signed up for emails under ‘Communication Preferences'.riot.com/3rO46hE https://t.co/OQoqznrc1U

The review reports for each Summoner are not up yet, but are expected to drop any day now. While the League of Legends client offers some of the more basic stats to players, like gold per minute, CS, vision score, etc, the “Year in Review” report offers more details with some of the wackiest statistical data.

How to get League of Legends’ season 11 “Year in Review” and what to expect from it

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends



Collaborating with artist Jay Chou, we added a lovely Erhu theme to the snippet of the song "Blue and White Porcelain".



Please check out the update in patch 12.4. We made some updates to the music during Porcelain Protector Ezreal's dance!Collaborating with artist Jay Chou, we added a lovely Erhu theme to the snippet of the song "Blue and White Porcelain".Please check out the update in patch 12.4. We made some updates to the music during Porcelain Protector Ezreal's dance! Collaborating with artist Jay Chou, we added a lovely Erhu theme to the snippet of the song "Blue and White Porcelain". Please check out the update in patch 12.4. ✨ https://t.co/K9cFJgd4yi

As mentioned, to get their season 11 stats, all players will need to do is verify the email address that is linked to their Riot account.

Upon linking and verifying the two, the “Year in Review” reports will automatically be sent to the player as soon as the individual's statistical data is up. If Summoners are noticing that their friends have received the email and they haven’t, they should double-check their spam folder, as these reports are automatically treated as junk mail sometimes.

As for what’s included, the League of Legends “Year in Review” usually provides players with all the personal milestones that were able to hit over the course of the season.

Additionally, it will also compare how well the Summoner has performed in their main role as compared to others across each region. The report will also highlight some of their best games of the season and an honor breakdown, along with other fun achievements like how particular skins translate to more wins in the MOBA.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, it’s important to note here that the inclusions mentioned above are based off of the season 10 “Year in Review”. It’s quite likely that Riot Games might have added more fun details to the report for season 11, making it a lot more memorable for excited players.

Edited by Atul S