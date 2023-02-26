League of Legends' Yuumi rework: Expected released date, all ability changes, and more

On February 25, 2023, the developers of League of Legends provided the first official look into a rework for Yuumi. This champion was a menace for a long time.

Unfortunately, the developers did not know how to fix her, which prompted them to rework her to make balancing her easier. This article briefly presents a brief guide to Yuumi's rework alongside the expected release date for the same and the ability changes.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Yuumi is going Live in 13.5. We want Yuumi to be a great champion to bring a new friend into the game (and also a great duo experience generally) and we’re making changes to our outdated pricing model this patch to reflect this philosophy (she will be 450 BE now). Yuumi is going Live in 13.5. We want Yuumi to be a great champion to bring a new friend into the game (and also a great duo experience generally) and we’re making changes to our outdated pricing model this patch to reflect this philosophy (she will be 450 BE now). https://t.co/5vgUil7x6T

The changes are not final, as the developers will look at how optimal they are and thus make further tweaks based on player feedback. The rework is currently available in the PBE version of League of Legends.

Yuumi rework in League of Legends will go live alongside patch 13.5

The developers of League of Legends have confirmed that Yuumi's rework will be released with patch 13.5, which will come out on March 8, 2023. The changes that Yuumi will get have been provided below.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We're making her less frustrating in several ways:

1. Q will be more dodgeable

2. Her healing is tied to landing her Q

3. Her ultimate no longer roots

Yuumi Rework in League of Legends patch 13.5

Base Stats

Health Growth: 84 >>> 89

Base Mana: 400 >>> 440

Feline Friendship (P)

Yuumi, when attacking champions with her spells, heals herself and charges a heal for the ally. If Yuumi attaches within 4 seconds of charging, she also heals the ally. This effect triggers automatically upon attaching

Yuumi builds Friendship when an ally defeats a champion. The unit with which she has the best friendship provides the ally with bonus effects

Cooldown: 20s -10s (levels 1-11)

Heal Amount: 20-105 (+15% AP) (levels 1-18)

If her passive is ready, Yuumi gets 50 more range

Prowling Projectiles

Yuumi will fire a missile that will slow an enemy upon being hit. If Yuumi remains attached to an ally while this happens, Yuumi gets to control the missile and empower it, which leads to an even greater slow

Best Friend Bonus: Permenant empowered slow granting 10/12/14/16/18/20 (+10% AP) on-hit damage to her ally for 5 seconds. The damage is further enhanced by 75% based on the Critical Strike Chance of the ally

Cooldown: 7.5/7.25/7.0/6.75/6.5/6.25

Mana Cost: 50

Base Damage: 60/90/120/150/180/210 (+20% AP)

Base Slow: 20% Decaying over 1 second

Empowered Slow Amount: 55/60/65/70/75/80% for decaying over 2 seconds

Empowered Damage: 80/140/200/260/320/380 (+35% AP)

Missile Width: 65 >> 55

Reveals targets hit by this ability

You and Me (W)

Adaptive Force to Yuumi/Ally: Removed

Does not count as Positive Boon for Summon Aery

Best Friend Bonus: Yuumi will gain an additional 10-20% Healing and Shielding power (based on Ally level), while her anchored Ally will gain 3/5/7/9/11 (+4% AP) on-hit healing.

Zoomies (E)

[NEW] Shields Allies instead of healing

Cooldown: 12/11.5/11/10.5/10

Mana Cost: 80/90/100/110/120

Shield Granted: 90/120/150/180/210 (+30 AP)

Move Speed: 20% while the Shield Persists

Attack Speed: 35% (+8% per 100 AP)

Restores 20/24/28/32/36 mana to her Anchor (not herself), increased by up to 100% based on their missing mana (30% to 80% missing mana)

No Best friend bonus

Final Chapter (R)

For 3.5s, Yuumi will fire five magical waves, which will affect enemies and allies. Once case, Yuumi will be able to steer it with her mouse

For Ally champions, the waves will heal. The healing will be increased by 130% for best friends. Excess healing will be converted to shields

For every enemy, the damage dealt and the slow will increase

Cooldown: 110/100/90s >>> 120/110/100

Damage Per Wave: 60/80/100 (+ 20% AP) >>> 75/100/125 (+20% AP)

Heal Amount Per Wave: 35/50/65 (+15% AP)

Slow Duration: 1.25s

Slow Amount: 10% + 10% additive per wave hit (max 50% slow)

Best Friend Bonus: Waves also grant Yuumi's Best Friend 20/40/60 (+10% AP) Armor and Magic Resistance for the duration of the spell

Thus, in terms of changes, it is safe to say that Yuumi has not just been revived, but she is even better than before in League of Legends. If players feel that the previous Yuumi did not take much skill, this is even worse.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon We want to serve that motivation as well. We still want Yuumi to be easy to learn and hard to master, with points of mastery even after your 1000th game (and we have tried our best to retain those), we just want those points of mastery to not be best optimized in Pro Play. We want to serve that motivation as well. We still want Yuumi to be easy to learn and hard to master, with points of mastery even after your 1000th game (and we have tried our best to retain those), we just want those points of mastery to not be best optimized in Pro Play.

These buffs will make Yuumi the greatest support in the game. League of Legends players has already complained that these changes have not addressed any of the pain points that made Yuumi obnoxious. Instead, the rework will make her even more terrifying, which has caused serious concern in the playerbase.

