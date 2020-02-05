League Of Legends: Clash to officially debut in two Weeks, Riot confirms

As a part of Riot's 10 year anniversary, Clash is coming with a lot of improvements

When the League of Legends Clash beta first came out in 2018, it was faced with a lot of criticism from the fan base, as it was constantly plagued with bugs and matchmaking issues.

But as a part of their 10-year anniversary, Riot is now finally planning to officially re-launch Clash, but this time they’re going to be making some much-needed improvements to it before releasing it in the live servers.

The devs finally anounce the official release dates fot Clash

They have finally confirmed the release date for Clash, and the in-client tournament mode will finally be arriving on the 22nd and 23rd of February. The mode was a long time coming, and Riot are not going to be pulling any stops with its development before the release.

So what took them so long?

When the Clash beta was first launched two years ago, it showed various technical issues and game problems, which prevented the mode from taking off successfully.

So, before the official release, the mode will need to be stable enough so that the servers will be able to handle the hordes of players who are willing to try it out as soon as it launches.

However, apart from the release date, we do not have more information about the mode. But some other things that we do know is that they will be bringing some quality of life changes to it, and as the recent Clash tests done by Riot were successful, the devs were prompted to provide an official release date for it.

With patch 10.3 almost here, we believe that the devs will be providing us with more information on what to expect from the game mode in the coming weeks.

Clash might just be available to players from patch 10.4 onwards.