League of Legends: Riot Games is returning with a new music band

K/DA impressed a lot of fans last year

Popular K-pop band (G)I-dle has confirmed that the leader of the band Jeon So-yeon is going to be a part of Riot Games' upcoming project, True Damage. Jeon So-yeon, more commonly known as Soyeon, was a part of a musical group called K/DA, which performed in League of Legends Worlds last year.

The new music group is called True Damage and will feature Soyeon, Becky G, Keke Palmer, Jared “Duckwrth” Lee, and Umar “Thutmose” Ibrahim. Soyeon is the only returning member from last year. There are no details regarding which champions each artist will play except for Soyeon. Soyeon took the role of Akali in the K/DA musical group, and she will reprise her role in the True Damage group.

However, there have been multiple leaks that suggest that the champions in the band will be Yasuo, Ekko, Qiyana, Akali, and upcoming champion Senna. Many fans predict that True Damage will primarily be a Rap/Rock band. The band will perform on November 10 during the finals of Worlds 2019. This also means that Riot will release a dedicated skin line for True Damage and Pentakill.

Riot Games is known for making great music videos. They have previously collaborated with popular artists such as Zedd, Imagine Dragons, Chrissy Costanza, and Jay Chou. K/DA's music video made a huge mark in the gaming community after its release last year. The K/DA group featured female K-POP band (G)I-dle members Jeon So-Yeon and Seo Soojin along with Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. The music video currently has 275 million views, which makes it one of the most viewed gaming music videos of all time.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway in Europe. The tournament has reached the semi-finals phase and only four teams are remaining.

The schedule for the semi-finals is as follows:

Invictus Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix (November 2)

SK Telecom T1 vs G2 Esports (November 3).