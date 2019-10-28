League of Legends Worlds 2019: Roundup of quarter-finals; schedule for semi-finals announced
The quarter-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019 have come to an end and the draws for the semi-finals are out. The quarter-final series were pretty one-sided, each of them ending with a 3-1 scoreline.
Here is a quick recap of each of the quarter-final series:
Griffin (1) vs Invictus Gaming (3)
Griffin were the favorites entering this series after having secured the first position in their group. Griffin looked solid throughout the group stages but were unable to find a way past the Invictus Gaming lineup. The individual brilliance in the Invictus Gaming squad shone through in the quarter-finals as they comfortably defeated Griffin 3-1.
MVP - Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok
FunPlus Phoenix (3) vs Fnatic (1)
The LPL representatives FPX took down the LEC representatives Fnatic 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Despite a strong showing in the group stage, Fnatic struggled to make an impact in the quarter-finals. The Fnatic solo laners were outclassed by the FPX solo laners throughout the series.
MVP - Kim “Doinb“ Tae-sang
SK Telecom T1 (3) vs Splyce (1)
SK Telecom T1 were the overwhelming favorites in this matchup, and they lived up to that tag as they defeated Splyce 3-1. Splyce worked hard and even secured a victory in game 3, but did not have the skill to stop the SK Telecom lineup.
MVP - Kim "Khan" Dong-ha
DAMWON Gaming (1) vs G2 Esports (3)
After a rough finish to their group stage campaign, G2 Esports bounced back with a 3-1 victory over DAMWON Gaming in the quarter-finals. G2 Esports’ ability to flex champions in different roles allowed them to overcome a resilient DAMWON squad.
G2 Esports made sure that the DAMWON solo laners could not get a lead in any of the games, which proved to be their mantra for success.
MVP - Luka "Perkz" Perković
The schedule for the semi-finals is as follows:
Invictus Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix (November 2)
SK Telecom T1 vs G2 Esports (November 3).