League of Legends Worlds 2019: Roundup of quarter-finals; schedule for semi-finals announced

The semi-finals will begin on November 2

The quarter-finals of League of Legends Worlds 2019 have come to an end and the draws for the semi-finals are out. The quarter-final series were pretty one-sided, each of them ending with a 3-1 scoreline.

Here is a quick recap of each of the quarter-final series:

Griffin were the favorites entering this series after having secured the first position in their group. Griffin looked solid throughout the group stages but were unable to find a way past the Invictus Gaming lineup. The individual brilliance in the Invictus Gaming squad shone through in the quarter-finals as they comfortably defeated Griffin 3-1.

MVP - Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok

The LPL representatives FPX took down the LEC representatives Fnatic 3-1 in the quarter-finals. Despite a strong showing in the group stage, Fnatic struggled to make an impact in the quarter-finals. The Fnatic solo laners were outclassed by the FPX solo laners throughout the series.

MVP - Kim “Doinb“ Tae-sang

SK Telecom T1 were the overwhelming favorites in this matchup, and they lived up to that tag as they defeated Splyce 3-1. Splyce worked hard and even secured a victory in game 3, but did not have the skill to stop the SK Telecom lineup.

MVP - Kim "Khan" Dong-ha

Two crucial kills in the top lane from @sadoqqqq opens up the mid lane for @T1LoL to take the Nexus and the series! #SKTWIN #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/DmXXJRKzVI — lolesports (@lolesports) October 27, 2019

DAMWON Gaming (1) vs G2 Esports (3)

After a rough finish to their group stage campaign, G2 Esports bounced back with a 3-1 victory over DAMWON Gaming in the quarter-finals. G2 Esports’ ability to flex champions in different roles allowed them to overcome a resilient DAMWON squad.

G2 Esports made sure that the DAMWON solo laners could not get a lead in any of the games, which proved to be their mantra for success.

MVP - Luka "Perkz" Perković

The schedule for the semi-finals is as follows:

Invictus Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix (November 2)

SK Telecom T1 vs G2 Esports (November 3).