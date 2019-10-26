League of Legends Worlds 2019: Invictus Gaming rolls over Griffin in quarter-finals

Invictus Gaming will move on to the semi-finals.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the quarter-finals being held in Madrid. The LCK representatives Griffin faced the LPL representatives Invictus Gaming in the first series of the day. Invictus put up a strong display and defeated Griffin 3-1. They were the the better team on the day, and the LPL team will now move on to the semi-finals.

Here is a rundown of the entire series played between Griffin and Invictus Gaming

Game 1

Griffin opted for a tank-heavy lineup with Sword, Chovy, and Viper all playing tanks. The idea was to absorb as much damage as possible and then turn around a team fight with the help of Yuumi. Griffin drew first blood, but a team fight near the Rift Herald went badly wrong for them. Invictus Gaming got three kills, and this was enough for the LPL representatives to speed up the tempo of the game. Griffin tried to fight back, but could not reclaim the lead, as Invictus Gaming won game one after a clean team-fight victory.

Game 2

After the loss in game one, Griffin changed the team composition by drafting a traditional AD Carry for Viper in the bot lane. Griffin picked up a few early kills as they capitalized on mistakes made by the Invictus players. Viper got insanely fed on Xayah, and the Griffin squad carefully played around him. However, a Baron call from the Griffin squad completely backfired, as they lost the team fight and the Baron buff. Invictus Gaming had a late-game composition, and the Baron buff allowed them to close game two of the series.

Game 3

Similar to game two, Griffin took a commanding lead in the early game. Viper was once again fed on Xayah, and the Griffin squad secured multiple objectives. Unlike Game two, the Invictus squad couldn’t make a comeback, and Griffin registered their first win of the series. Viper also landed himself a Pentakill, which was the first one of the Worlds 2019.

Game 4

Invictus Gaming came out all guns blazing in game four, as TheShy and Ning dismantled the early game of Griffin. Invictus Gaming focused on the top lane of Griffin and constantly pressurized Sword. Sword eventually felt way behind TheShy and this was the final nail in the coffin for Griffin. Invictus Gaming won the match and hence won series 3-1.