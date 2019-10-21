League of Legends Worlds 2019: Quarter-final schedule announced

Kuldeep FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 21 Oct 2019, 01:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LCK teams are looking strong

The group stage of Worlds 2019 has come to an end and the draws for the quarter-finals have been released. All the matches in the group stage were exciting, with each team playing their heart out. Three teams from LEC and LCK qualified for the knockout phase and they will be joined by two teams from LPL.

Also read: League of Legends is coming to mobiles and consoles

Schedule for the quarter-finals of Worlds 2019:

DAMWON Gaming (LCK) vs G2 Esports (LEC)

SK Telecom T1 (LCK) vs Splyce (LEC)

Griffin (LCK) vs Invictus Gaming (LPL)

FunPlus Phoenix (LPL) vs Fnatic (LEC)

This is the first time since 2015 that LCS has zero representatives in the knockout phase. Team Liquid, Clutch Gaming, and Cloud 9 failed to make it out of the group stage. While Clutch Gaming and Cloud 9 put on a disappointing show, Team Liquid narrowly missed out on a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, defending champions Invictus Gaming had to settle for the second spot in Group D after losing to DAMWON Gaming in a close battle. Even though they couldn’t secure the top spot, they did look impressive in patches which is a good sign for Invictus.

Advertisement

All three teams from LCK qualified for the quarter-finals after dominant displays in the group stage. SK Telecom T1, in particular, looked formidable and are the favourites to win the entire tournament.

All the LEC teams also qualified for the quarter-finals, albeit in far-from-convincing fashion. G2 Esports lost two games on the trot while Fanatic barely made it out of the group stages.

The tournament will now move from Berlin to Madrid, where the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place. The quarter-finals will begin on October 26, with Griffin taking on DAMWON Gaming. The quarter-finals will be in the Best of 5 format, and the winner will advance to the next round.

The finals will take place on November 10 in Paris, France, at the AccorHotels Arena, where one team will lift the Summoner’s Cup.

Get the latest Esports updates only on Sportskeeda.