League of Legends Worlds 2019: SK Telecom continues its impressive journey

SK Telecom will move to semi-finals.

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the quarter-finals being held in Madrid. The LCK representatives SK Telecom T1 faced the LEC representatives Splyce in the first series of Day 2. It was a one-sided series with SK Telecom displaying their supremacy in the match-up. The LCK team won the series 3-1 and will face G2 Esports in the semi-finals.

Game 1

SK Telecom T1 drafted an aggressive team composition with Draven for Teddy and Lucian for Khan. A clean dive on the top side from the SK Telecom squad gave them first blood. Khan heavily won his match-up against Vizicsacsi in the top lane and this put Splyce in the back seat. Despite close team fights, Splyce could never crackdown the SK Telecom lineup. SK Telecom T1 secured the victory in game 1, taking the initial lead in the series.

Game 2

The second game was much closer with both teams trading blows eary on. Khan was once again the shining spot for SK Telecom, as he was a constant threat in the side lanes. SK Telecom played side lanes better, putting Splyce in a chokehold. This time around Teddy showcased his talent on Kai’Sa as SK Telecom rolled over Splyce in the mid-game. SK Telecom closed out the game after eliminating every member of Splyce in a team fight.

Game 3

SK Telecom rolled out a similar composition to game one with aggressive laners for Khan and Teddy. However, this time around, Splyce carefully played the early game, and this transitioned into double infernal dragons for them. Splyce also caught SK Telecom members off guard multiple times. Splyce eventually won the game and fueled a new life in the series.

Game 4

After dropping game three, SK Telecom went for a standard team composition in game four, except for Quinn in the top lane. Once again, both teams were close in the early stages. In the mid-game SK Telecom shined as they secured the Infernal Dragon and took a decisive lead. Splyce could not claw their way back into the game from that point, and SK Telecom won series 3-1.

Two crucial kills in the top lane from @sadoqqqq opens up the mid lane for @T1LoL to take the Nexus and the series! #SKTWIN #Worlds2019 pic.twitter.com/DmXXJRKzVI — lolesports (@lolesports) October 27, 2019