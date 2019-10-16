×
League of Legends: Riot Games reveal teaser ahead of new champion release

Kuldeep
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    16 Oct 2019, 01:58 IST

Lucian and Thresh are going to collide in Shadow Isles
Riot Games have released a new teaser featuring Lucian and Thresh called Dark Passage. It’s speculated that the video is a reference to League of Legends' next champion, Senna, who will make her debut soon.

The video is just one minute long and doesn’t reveal a lot of information at first glance. It shows Lucian heading towards the Shadow Isles, a dark and gloomy place where Thresh resides. According to the lore, Thresh is a sadistic spirit that gains joy by tormenting others. However, his victims suffer far beyond their brief mortal coil as Thresh wreaks agony upon their souls for eternity.

Thresh has captured the soul of Lucian’s wife, and now Lucian is on his way to save her. We already know that Senna is Lucian’s wife and will be the next champion in League of Legends.

Last week, a leak regarding an in-game mission went viral. The mission included Senna’s name, which confirms that she is coming to League of Legends. A new interaction has also appeared in the game. A dark green smog appears on the base whenever you enter a game.

This smog is reminiscent of smog that appears in the Shadow Isle. Shadow Isles is a dark place where champions like Kalista, Hecarim, and Thresh live.

Senna will be a non-traditional marksman, which will add more variety to the marksman role. Mages are prevalent in the bot lane right now, and Senna will follow the pattern by being a non-traditional marksman. Apart from her gameplay, it would be interesting to see her interactions with both Thresh and Lucian. She will be the 146th champion to join the League of Legends roster.

Get the latest Esports update only on Sportskeeda.


Tags:
League of Legends
