League of Legends: Unicorns of Love defeats Clutch Gaming in the first game of Play-in

Clutch Gaming faced their first loss of Play-in stage

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the Play-in stage in Berlin. Day one of the competition featured teams from Group A and Group B battling out for the top spot in their respective pools.

The competition started with LCS representative Clutch Gaming going up against the CIS representative and here is a quick recap of the game-

Clutch Gaming vs Unicorns of Love:

UOL has made an impressive start to the tournament by upsetting Clutch Gaming in the first match of the day. Clutch Gaming were heavy favorites heading into the matchup but UOL had other ideas. The CIS representative had a fantastic game proving many pundits wrong. Both Clutch Gaming and UOL opted for an aggressive team composition with champs like Ekko, Heimerdinger, and Tristana heading the priority list.

Clutch Gaming began the match on a high tempo but this backfired when Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon and Nam “Lira” Tae-yoo tried to force a kill in the top lane. They secured the kill but in return, both of them died, which gave UOL an opening.

This was the theme of the match as Clutch Gaming Constantly made rash plays which cost them the game. Nihat Dzhelal“Innaxe” Aliev was the standout performer for UOL as his Heimerdinger pick completely took Clutch Gaming by surprise. He was a huge presence in skirmishes and was always present in the right place at the right time. Huni and Lira never played to their level, and the lack of teamwork resulted in Clutch Gaming’s loss.

Key stats:

Game time- 37:59

Kill count- 8(CG)-15(UOL)

Gold earned- 61.0k(CG)-66.8k(UOL)

MVP- Nihat Dzhelal "Innaxe" Aliev

MVP KDA- 5/0/4

