League of Legends: Voting for 2019 All-Star event is now open

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 15:05 IST SHARE

voting for All-Star 2019 is now live

League of Legends Worlds 2019 has ended with FunPlus Phoenix defeating G2 Esports in the finals to secure their maiden title. Riot Games is now gearing up for the All-Star 2019 event that will be held in Las Vegas from December 5 to December 7.

League of Legends All-Star is like NBA All-Star where players are selected based on fan voting to compete in different events. Voting for this year’s All-Star event is now live, and fans can vote for their favorite players until November 20, which is when the poll closes. Fans can vote for up to two players from a single region, and only players who have played at least five competitive games in Season 9 are eligible for the All-Star event.

The events for the All-Star were already confirmed in September, and it includes Riot Games' latest game, Team Fight Tactics. The game has been growing in popularity at a steady pace since its release, and Riot Games have confirmed that TFT will get a competitive tournament in Season 10.

Here is the complete list of events for the All-Star 2019:

Five-vs-five Summoner’s Rift

All-star one-vs-one tournament

URF mode (Blind pick)

Tandem mode

TFT tournament

Exhibition matches