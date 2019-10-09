League of Legends Worlds 2019: DAMWON Gaming and Clutch Gaming advance to the main stage

Worlds Group stage will begin on October 12

DAMWON Gaming and Clutch Gaming have qualified for the main Group Stage of the League of Legends Worlds 2019 after cruising through their respective series. DAMWON Gaming defeated the VCS representative Lowkey Esports 3-1 while Clutch demolished TCL representative Royal Youth 3-0.

Here is a quick rundown of both the series:

DAMWON Gaming vs Lowkey Esports

DAMWON Gaming won the series 3-1

DAMWON Gaming were the heavy favorites in the matchup as the LCK third seed went unbeaten in the Play-in stage. However, Lowkey Esports had other ideas as the VCS representative won game one of the series. Nguyễn Phước “Celebrity” Long Hiệp, on his Tristana, was the star player for Lowkey Esports as he single-handedly won game one.

DAMWON Gaming was quick to retaliate, and despite dropping game one, they cruised through the rest of the series. In the end, the LCK representative won the series 3-1, booking its seat in the main stage.

Jang “Nuguri“Ha-gwon and Heo “ShowMaker“ Su were the star performers for the DAMWON squad through the entire series. The solo laners amassed huge advantages in every match, and Lowkey members could not match the tempo.

Clutch Gaming vs Royal Youth

Clutch Gaming won the series 3-0

Clutch Gaming had a wonky run through the Play-in stage. The LCS representative looked shaky though the Play-in stage as they dropped two games to Unicorns of Love.

Despite the rough Play-in performance, Clutch Gaming came out all guns blazing in this series as they crushed Royal Youth for a 3-0 victory.

Clutch Gaming had a standard and systematic approach in game one of the series. Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon was influential in the victory along with Tanner “Damonte“ Damonte.

Game two followed a similar trend as game one, as Clutch Gaming gained an early lead, which the team held for the rest of the game. Sun “Cody Sun“ Li-Yu was rock solid throughout the game as he ended the game with a KDA of 10/0/4.

Game three was much more volatile compared to the previous two, as Huni locked in Ezreal in the champ select. The bot lane of Clutch was the real difference-maker as both Cody Sun and Vulcan dominated the opposing bot lane. Clutch won the series, and Cody Sun was once again very impressive as he ended the game with a KDA of 11/0/4.

