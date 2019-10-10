League of Legends Worlds 2019: Splyce and HKA qualifies for the main stage

Kuldeep FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 4 // 10 Oct 2019, 07:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The group stage will begin on October 12

Splyce and Hong Kong Attitude have secured their spots in the main Group Stage of the League of Legends Worlds 2019. Hong Kong Attitude defeated Isurus Gaming 3-1 while Splyce won 3-2 in a closely contested series against Unicorns of Love.

Here is a recap of both the series.

Also read: League of Legends: Pick'em is making a return for Worlds 2019

Hong Kong Attitude vs Isurus Gaming

HKA won the series 3-1

Isurus Gaming started Game 1 on a good note after they secured two kills in the laning phase. Despite the early lead, Isurus Gaming did not take advantage of the lead, and as a result, HKA clawed their way back into the game. HKA closed the game after securing the Baron, followed by the cleanup of the Isurus lineup.

Game 2 was a complete U-turn from Game 1 as Isurus Gaming destroyed HKA. Édgar Ali “Seiya" Bracamontes Munguía was pivotal for the Isurus squad in their victory. He solo killed the enemy mid laner and then carried his team to victory. Seiya’s Akali gave HKA no options and Isurus tied the series 1-1.

Game 3 and 4 were back and forth, and either team could have won the series. HKA won both the games closing the series 3-1.

Also read: Will North America prevail this year in Worlds?

Splyce vs Unicorns of Love

Splyce won the series 3-2

Advertisement

Unlike the rest of the series, this one was close, and Splyce barely overcame Unicorns of Love. UOL won the Game 1 after a dominating performance in the mid-game. Splyce had the early lead, but this was not enough to secure the victory.

Game 2 and 3 were one-sided, with Splyce controlling the tempo of the game perfectly. Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir was the difference maker as he out jungled Kirill “AHaHaCiK“ Skvortsov.

UOL made a comeback in Game 4 but fell just short in the final game of the series. Marek “Humanoid” Brázda’s performance in the final game was enough for Splyce as they won the series 3-2.

Get the latest Esports update only on Sportskeeda.