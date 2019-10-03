League of Legends Worlds 2019: Splyce wins their first game in convincing fashion

Splyce comfortably won their first game of the groups

League of Legends Worlds 2019 is underway with the Play-in stage in Berlin. Day 1 of the competition featured teams from Group A and Group B battling out for the top spot in their respective pools.

LEC representative Splyce faced LJL representative DetonatioN FocusMe in the second game of the day and here is rundown of the entire match-

Splyce vs DetonatioM FcousMe:

Spylce outclassed DFM in every aspect of the game. The squad from Europe amassed an early lead with the help of Kasper “Kobbe“ Kobberup and Tore “Norskeren“ Hoel Eilertsen in the bot lane. Andrei “Xerxe“ Dragomir was the key catalyst for Splyce’s win as he raised the early game tempo on his Hecarim. This was enough for Splyce to close out the game and establish themselves as the premier team in the group.

DFM mid laner Kyohei “Ceros“ Yoshida pulled out Nocturne mid and even though it looked solid at the beginning, it was hardly effective at the later stages. Despite DFM’s weak performance, there were some bright spots for the LJL representative. Yuta “Yutapon“ Sugiura and Yang “Gaeng“ Gwang-woo were even in the laning phase until the game completely blew apart.Their solo lanes could not press the enemy team which resulted in their loss. DFM has a lot of potential and can qualify for the main group stage if they improve their teamwork.

Key stats:

Game time- 26:27

Kill count- 7(DFM)-22(Splyce)

Gold earned- 41.2k(DFM)-56.7k(Splyce)

MVP- Kasper "Kobbe" Kobberup

MVP KDA- 11/0/5

