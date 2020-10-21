Lee Sin to arrive early for testing in League of Legends: Wild Rift beta

Riot Games has some exciting news for League of Legends: Wild Rift fans, as Lee Sin - the Blind Monk, will be arriving in the servers for testing earlier than scheduled.

The Wild Rift roster is steadily growing, and the game currently has 43 champions in its roster, with 6 more already on the way.

Lee Sin was previously teased in the presentation of the latest iPhone 12. In the conference, Wild Rift was showcased in the ‘Games Chapter’ of the Apple Event, which talked about how the MOBA will allow for an incredible gaming experience in the next generation of Apple Devices.

Lee Sin was showcased during the event and fans got a chance to see how the S-tier League of Legends jungler has been tweaked to fit the mobile platform.

Lee Sin will be getting an early release on Wild Rift

"Today will be a worthy test."



We're enabling Lee Sin a little earlier than planned to test our patching systems. If you'd like to get early access to Lee Sin, please close and reopen the app and you'll be prompted to download an optional patch! pic.twitter.com/knAhsQ1h0y — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 21, 2020

Lee Sin was not supposed to be introduced before the regional open beta launch on the 27th of October. However, Riot Games seems to have changed their plans a bit, and players will now have early access to the blind monk.

In a recent tweet, the Wild Rift devs have stated that "Today will be a worthy test. We're enabling Lee Sin a little earlier than planned to test our patching systems. If you'd like to get early access to Lee Sin, please close and reopen the app and you'll be prompted to download an optional patch!”

Lee Sin has been tweaked rather well for the mobile platform, and by the looks of it, he could feel quite smooth in Wild Rift.

Anyway there's no more ward hop on lee sin, just plain dash. 😯pic.twitter.com/xMV6iVaPB2 — Lyrolee ᴮᵃˡᵈ ᵉʳᵃ (@Lyrolee) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

His ward hopping ability has been switched to a dash, which means that the level of mechanical skill required to play him has been reduced considerably to fit the platform.

With the region-specific Wild Rift open beta to be launched on the 27th of October, fans around the world are quite excited to finally get their hands on the game.