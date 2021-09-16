Leeds United FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

Marco Bielsa’ Leeds United had a successful 2020-21 EPL season, and this has led to multiple ratings upgrades as far FIFA 22 overalls are concerned. The game is set to release at the start of October.

In their first season back in the Premier League, Leeds United finished in 9th place with 59 points. This was the best return from a newly-promoted side since Ipswich Town back in 2001.

Raphinha was arguably the team’s best player last season, while Kalvin Phillips enjoyed a successful Euros campaign with Gareth Southgate’s England squad. The following article ranks Leeds United players with respect to their FIFA 22 ratings.

As a result of their impressive last season, Leeds United have a total of 10 players rated at least 75 on FIFA 22. Diego Llorente and former Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo have been given overalls of 77 and 78 respectively. On the other hand, Daniel James, who was recently acquired from Manchester United, has also been given an overall of 77, with only two Leeds United players rated above 80 in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22: Leeds United players ranked from highest to lowest

1) Raphinha (RM) – 82

Image via Premier League

Raphinha is the most skilful attacker that Leeds United have, and he lit the Premier League on fire last season with his blistering pace and dribbling abilities. As a result, he has been upgraded from an overall of 81 to 82 on FIFA 21.

2) Kalvin Phillips (CDM) – 81

Image via Sky Sports

After his breakout last season, Andrea Pirlo claimed that Kalvin Phillips might be one of the few modern “Registas” left in football. However, Phillips has a long way to go before being rated as one of the best deep-lying playmakers on FIFA 22, and has an overall of 81 in the game.

3) Rodrigo (CAM) – 79

Image via Premier League

The former Valencia and Benfica attacker was also hugely influential for Leeds United last season. He finished with 7 goals after signing for a club-record fee in August 2020. Rodrigo has an overall of 79 in FIFA 22.

4) Jack Harrison (LM) – 78

Image via Sky Sports

The former Manchester City winger spent a total of 3 seasons on loan with Marco Bielsa’s Leeds United. He won a permanent move this summer and has scored 18 goals in 121 appearances for the club. Harrison has received a comprehensive upgrade and is now rated 78 on FIFA 22.

Also Read

The rest:

Junior Firpo - 78

Patrick Bamford - 78

Diego Llorente – 77

Daniel James – 77

Robin Koch – 77

Illan Meslier - 77

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Nikhil Vinod