Legendary AK47 skin and Draco’s emote in Free Fire: All you need to know

Gun skins are essential in Garena Free Fire since most can add some specific attributes to the weapon. This game also features several cosmetics and emotes, and players wish to get their hands on these exclusive in-game items, usually to brag in front of their peer groups.

Garena, in a social media post, announced an upgradable AK-47 skin that is one of the first of its kind. They also teased the arrival of a new emote – Draco’s Summon emote – which was present in the OB24 Advance Server.

In this article, we look at details about both these additions.

Free Fire: All details about the Legendary AK47 skin and Draco’s emote

Garena Free Fire posted the following on its social media handles:

“The first-ever revolutionary gun skin is coming to Free Fire! Engrave your name into the elite list of legends with the most powerful and epic Blue Flame Draco AK gun skin - coming soon to Free Fire on 25th October.”

It also added that if the post reached a total of 100 thousand shares, every player would receive 10x Dragon Scales in his/her in-game mail.

To upgrade the skin, users have to use Dragon Scales. As mentioned in the post, the skin will arrive tomorrow, 25th October, but the developers haven’t revealed how users will avail of this skin.

Check out the Draco’s Summon emote in the following video:

According to the post, the emote is likely to be exclusive to the gun itself.

Exclusive emote (Image Credits: Free Fire / Instagram)

Dragon Scale Check-In

Dragon Scale Check-In event in Free Fire

Recently, a check-in event was added to the game, and gamers can receive 3x Dragon Scales every day between 25th October and 2nd November.

