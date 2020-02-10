Legends of Runeterra: Making an OP Heimerdinger deck

If used right, a Heimerdinger deck can be devastating

Out of all the champion cards in Legends of Runeterra, Heimerdinger probably has the quirkiest abilities.

Summoning bots for each spell cast is something which is quite unique, but not all that easy to execute against some of the meta comps that have been dominating the game of late.

With a bit of research and a lot of game time, we have a guide that can help you counter any deck with Heimerdinger, and overwhelm your opponents to an early victory.

The idea behind it

A basic Heimerdinger comp (screenshot from Mobalytics)

Heimerdinger decks revolve around selecting the right spells and the right minions to play around your style. But generally speaking, the early game is never going to go your way, no matter what type of Heimer deck you have. So just like with a Teemo deck, the first few rounds will be all about survival.

Mystic Shots will help out here along with Thermogenic Beams, as they will minimize the damage you take if your opponent is playing too aggressively.

By mid-game onwards, the Heimer deck starts to shine. Get him down on the board as soon as your opponent finishes attacking, and during your turn, put out one spell after another and create a bot army.

Heimer’s bots are quite similar to the poro cards, and by the late stages, the deck plays out a lot similar to how the Pro Deck does.

Heimer's bots can overwhelm opponents in an instant

Your main aim is to overwhelm your opponent as soon as possible and shut their attack out by constantly blocking with your low-cost cards. Then use your more expensive spells to summon more powerful bots and start chipping away at the opponent’s nexus one round at a time.

Get some Elusive units in your deck too. It doesn't matter which Elusive cards you go for, but the low-cost ones will do the trick in the early levels of the game.