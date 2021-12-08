Legends of Runeterra releases new expansion, champions and personalization items in patch 2.21.0

Legends of Runeterra has released its latest patch, 2.21.0. bringing in a host of new features and content that are sure to excite the players.
The Legends of Runeterra community has been buzzing for the last few days since Riot Games dropped the trailer for the Magic Misadventures expansion. This is the first expansion since Beyond the Bandlewood, which arrived back in August.
Legends of Runeterra developers have dedicated their efforts to ensure that the meta does not become too stale.
Legends of Runeterra gets a new expansion, event pass and a set of champions as part of patch 2.21.0
New expansion
Legends of Runeterra's latest expansion is finally here in the last month of the year as Magic Misadventures is now live via patch 2.21.0. The new expansion brings a fresh load of content along with several new cards that have already been disclosed by Riot Games on their social media handles.
New keyword
A new keyword 'Fated' has been introduced to Legends of Runeterra. It buffs up cards when they are targeted by their own units.
Path of Champions updates
New champions have been introduced to the Path of Champions in Legends of Runeterra. Patch 2.21.0. introduces Ahri, Kennen and Teemo to the iconic mode. There are several other balance changes as well that look to make the overall gameplay more rewarding for Legends of Runeterra players.
Card tweaks
As predicted, Poppy has been nerfed. This wasn't surprising, given how she had dominated the Between Worlds ranked season in Legends of Runeterra.
New personalization items
New skins, emotes and card backs have been released in Legends of Runeterra under patch 2.21.0 and few of them match the upcoming festive period of Christmas perfectly.
New deck bundle
The Elusive Elements bundle is now available for purchase from the in-game store of Legends of Runeterra. The bundle can be bought for 4721 premium coins. Apart from a deck featuring Kennen and Ahri, there are skins, card backs and emotes that are part of this bundle as well.