Top 5 card reveals from upcoming Magic Misadventures expansion in Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra will get another major content update that hints at cards and new champions, and the community is justifiably excited for more information.

Magic Misadventures will go live in Legends of Runeterra in the first week of December. It will be introduced on December 8 and will likely be a part of patch 2.21.0. Riot Games has also released a trailer for the expansion.

Magic Misadventures will be the first major content expansion since the introduction of Bandlewood in Legends of Runeterra. Beyond the Bandlewood was released in August 2021 and was a significant success.

Fans of Legends of Runeterra will naturally anticipate the upcoming expansion to be along those lines.

Five great Magic Misadventures cards that have been revealed for Legends of Runeterra

As part of the ongoing promotions, Riot has periodically revealed the few cards coming to Legends of Runeterra. The reveals have been on November 29 and 30, so this list only considers the cards from those two days.

The rank of the cards is not necessarily an order since all these five cards look terrific and will likely add a lot of value to the relevant decks in Legends of Runeterra.

5) Masa: Crashing Thunder

Masa: Crashing Thunder (Image via Riot Games)

Masa: Crashing Thunder is a no-nonsense 3 cost card. But the power and health it packs feel a bit overpowered compared with other cards in similar cost categories.

Masa also has an impact, so the potential damage from attacks will increase by one in a direct (damage nexus) way.

4) Thunder Fist

Thunder Fist (Image via Riot Games)

Masa: Crashing Thunder is a great card, but there can't be a board full of Masa, or can there be? Thunder Fist on its own is an ordinary card. However, once a repeat Thunder Fist is summoned, it changes into a Masa: Crashing Thunder.

A player could have up to five Masa: Crashing Thunder on the board in an ideally synergized match.

3) Grumbleslug

Grumbleslug (Image via Riot Games)

Grumbleslug is cute, but that's not why the card belongs here. It is also relatively simple, but the Attune keyword it has makes it highly valuable.

Players can use Grumbleslug passively to keep adding spell mana, and the next card on this list will show just how important the extra spell mana could be.

2) Cloud Stance

Cloud Stance ((Image via Riot Games)

Cloud Stance is a spell card that adds buffs and Recall ability, which seems to be a new mechanism (although a similar strategy exists in the game). Cards like Turbo Warrior can feed off quite easily from Cloud Stance.

There will likely be other cards of a similar type that can be combined well with Cloud Stance in the upcoming Legends of Runeterra expansion.

1) Yordle Captain

Yordle Captain (Image via Riot Games)

The Yordle Captain already seems like a highly potent card, and even the community has already noticed it. For a four-cost card, power and health break even. However, there is a similar buff that Poppy employs in Legends of Runeterra.

In an Aggro deck, it will be highly useful for buffing up allies. While Poppy can add more buffs, Yordle Captain can add the buffs passively to upset the balance in Legends of Runeterra.

