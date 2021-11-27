Top 5 predictions for Legends of Runeterra Between Worlds seasonal tournament

December may be the last month of the year, but it will very likely bring many firsts to Legends of Runeterra. The planned expansions for Riot Games' title will be released very soon and it all starts with the upcoming seasonal tournament.

The current ranked season, Between Worlds, is coming to an end. This season has been incredibly dynamic as it also marked the start of the new live balance system that Riot Games introduced in Legends of Runeterra.

While some decks have risen to prominence due to the balance update, others have not done well. A few decks were also expected to be reduced in power but have remained strong throughout the season. So, what will happen at the seasonal tournament? While players can never know the future for sure, some predictions have already been made by the Legends of Runeterra community.

Predictions towards the deck likely to win Between Worlds seasonal tournament in Legends of Runeterra

5) Not an Arcane Deck

The show Arcane has become insanely popular and there has certainly been an influx of new players in Legends of Runeterra. These players would love to see a deck built around their favorite Arcane champions win the seasonal tournament. However, judging by the state of the meta right now, it will be near impossible for an Arcane deck to win the Between Worlds seasonal tournament.

4) Not an Aggro as well

Aggro decks have been doing incredibly well in the Between Worlds ranked season of Legends of Runeterra. It can't be ruled out that players won't see aggro decks, particularly the Bandle Burn and Rally Elusives, in the final. However, it is a bit of a far-fetched claim to hope that an aggro deck can go all the way in the playoffs.

3) Draven Sion to be a nightmare

When Draven was nerfed in patch 2.20.0 in Legends of Runeterra, it looked like the Draven Sion midrange deck would lose its charm and no longer be good enough. Incidentally, the Draven Sion midrange deck first existed in one such run-up to the seasonal playoffs and, since then, has stayed at Tier 1 for quite some time now. Whether this deck will win the final is yet to be seen, but there is expectation that it will.

2) Appearance of dragon decks

Ever since several dragon deck cards have received buffs in patch 2.18.0, dragon decks have been heavily used in the Between Worlds ranked season. Since then, the hype has somewhat subsided, but expectations are that a few of the top 700 players will be using dragon decks.

1) A lurk deck to win

The most challenging job related to the playoffs is to predict the winning deck. A lurk deck was the first entrant in the masters of the Between Worlds ranked season in Legends of Runeterra. With so many top players, it is almost all about the moments of individual brilliance and mistakes that determine the result. However, given how lurk decks have worked throughout the season, it would not be a surprise if, ultimately, it is again a lurk deck that wins the final.

