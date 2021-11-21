Legends of Runeterra: Top 5 predictions for the upcoming 2.20.0 patch

November has been a frantic month for Legends of Runeterra with plenty of content drops, new champions and the overall celebration of the Arcane web series.

Historically, patches in Legends of Runeterra have dropped fortnightly, but there can be exceptions based on the upcoming patches' content. The last two major patches have been vital additions to the game.

Mark Zimmerman @TheeMarkZ Tierlist of Riot games for people who watched Arcane and want to try something related to League of Legends:



A - Legends of Runeterra

B - TFT, Wildrift, Mechs vs Minions

C - Hextech Mayhem, The Ruined King (Soontm)

D - Valorant (not related but w/e)

E -

Patch 2.18.0 introduced an all-new live balance system, and patch 2.19.0 started the Arcane celebrations in Legends of Runeterra and added additional and new content to the game.

Riot Games have yet to confirm what will be coming up in the upcoming patch 2.20.0. But the community has already started making speculations about possible additions that could be a part of the upcoming patch. Typically, Riot Games releases the patch on Tuesdays at 6 PM UK time.

Poppy Nerf, Arcane Buffs and more - What Legends of Runeterra players can expect from patch 2.20.0

5) Teasers for Magical Misadventures

Legends of Runeterra #RiotXArcane 💥 @PlayRuneterra

Patch 2.18 kicks off the Between Worlds ranked season, and with it comes a major update on live balance, a variety of card updates, and some quality of life changes & bug fixes.

As per the winter roadmap, Magical Misadventures will be part of the upcoming content expansion of Legends of Runeterra in December. This may not be exactly part of the in-game items. However, teasers for Magical Misadventures may start with Riot Games revealing teasers via their social media handles post the launch of patch 2.20.0 of Legends of Runeterra.

4) Nerfs and Buffs

Riot Games informed everyone that the monthly scheduled maintenance patches will be a regular occurrence from January 2022. They cited the fact that there are plenty of upcoming expansions they already have to plan for.

However, Legends of Runeterra players can expect some form of a tweak to arrive for two main reasons. One of the reasons is that a few decks previously targeted by nerfs haven't been affected. Secondly, most of the champions from Arcane are poor in Legends of Runeterra.

3) Piltover and Zaun buffs

Regional buffs took place in Legends of Runeterra when patch 2.18.0 buffed up the Targon region. The name of Piltover and Zaun will be common to those who have thoroughly enjoyed the Arcane web series.

Arcane @arcaneshow



From Zaun and Piltover to every corner of Runeterra—thank you for embarking on this journey with us.

The region is not doing too well in the ranked meta at the moment. To attract Arcane fans, Piltover and Zaun could get buffs in Legends of Runeterra within patch 2.20.0.

2) Poppy nerf

There is a reason why Rally Elusives and Bandle Burn decks are still doing great on the ranked scene, and it primarily leads to how good Poppy is. The Bandle Burn deck was the most successful deck last ranked season in Legends of Runeterra and is a close second to Rally Elusives so far this season.

NicMakesPlays @NicMakesPlays



Nerf: Nami, Lost Soul, Poppy, Bandle City Mayor, Aloof Travelers



Buff: Herald of the Dragons, Nocturne, Diana, Stalking Shadows, Kindred, Lux



Rework: Katarina



Optional nerf: Eye of the Dragon, Ravenous Flock



Legends of Runeterra balance change wishlist:
Nerf: Nami, Lost Soul, Poppy, Bandle City Mayor, Aloof Travelers
Buff: Herald of the Dragons, Nocturne, Diana, Stalking Shadows, Kindred, Lux
Rework: Katarina
Optional nerf: Eye of the Dragon, Ravenous Flock

The sole reason for these decks is the way Poppy works in Legends of Runeterra and her ability. If she stays 2-3 turns in a match, Poppy takes away the only major weakness of "Aggro" decks.

1) Meta to remain as it is

While there could be nerfs and buffs, the ranked meta of Between Worlds of Legends of Runeterra will not see major shifts. This is also a period where qualification for the seasonal tournaments will also start taking place, and major shifts in the meta can result in a lot of problems across all tiers.

