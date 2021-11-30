Top 5 predictions for Legends of Runeterra patch 2.21.0

Legends of Runeterra patch 2.21.0. will likely be the first of the final two patches of 2021 and players can expect a host of things to come their way before and during the festive period of Christmas.

Patch 2.20.0 has been mini as there have been no significant additions to the patch in Legends of Runeterra. However, based on Riot Games' schedule as part of their semi-annual planned expansion, a content expansion, new season, and many additions are soon coming to the game in the coming weeks.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra Part Two of Ava's adventure leads her through the enchanted forests of Ionia, where unseen dangers—and unlikely friends—lurk in the shadows.

Play the next Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, Magic Misadventures, on December 8!





Despite no official words on the new upcoming expansion, the Legends of Runeterra community are already making heavy speculations about what can be expected from the forthcoming 2.21.0. patch in Legends of Runeterra.

New expansions brand new ranked season, balance updates for the upcoming Legends of Runeterra patch 2.21.0

5) A new expansion

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra Let the misadventures begin! (Grumbleslug was always going to be a poor sport about it, though. Especially on a Monday morning.)





The last expansion of Legends of Runeterra was Beyond Bandlewood, but that will soon change with the release of the latest expansion. Titled "Magical Misadventures," the expansion will add a lot of new stuff, including champions and cards, to make the game feel lively once again.

4) New ranked season

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra





With the Between Worlds ranked season already into the seasonal tournament, it does not require one to be a genius to predict that a new season will soon start. If it goes along the Beyond the Bandlewood path, the season will be directly themed on the new expansion, and it will be interesting to see how the new cards influence the ranked meta of the new season.

3) New event pass

The Arcane event pass is going on at the time of writing to celebrate the release of the first season of the web series across all Riot Games games. While back-to-back event passes are not common in Legends of Runeterra, an event pass was released when Beyond the Bandlewood expansion dropped in August.

With Magical Misadventures coming up, it is highly likely that patch 2.21.0. will also introduce another event pass themed on the expansion of Legends of Runeterra.

2) Christmas goodies

Lanup @Lanupteam



Given how generous the Legends of Runeterra is, it would be quite surprising if patch 2.21.0. does not contain any form of goodies. Players can also hope for an event themed on Christmas, but Legends of Runeterra is not known for doing events based on real-life festivals in recent times.

1) Shift in meta

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra The Between Worlds Seasonal is this weekend, so let's take a look at a meta preview with the top 10 most played decks in Masters over the past week.

Tune in on Saturday to see how well this ladder sample holds up!





Every ranked meta in Legends of Runeterra undergoes shifts based on the patch releases. This can occur based on the content released as part of the expansion or the tweaks introduced by the patch itself. Based on earlier declarations regarding the balance patches by Riot Games themselves, it is unlikely that there will be balance shifts in Legends of Runeterra patch 2.21.0. and any changes will be from the content drops only.

