5 exciting Magic Misadventures predictions and additions coming to Legends of Runeterra

It's almost December 8 which means that Legends of Runeterra's upcoming expansion, Magic Misadventures, is about to be released very soon.

Magic Misadventures will potentially go live with the release of patch 2.21.0 in Legends of Runeterra. The patch is scheduled for release on December 8 at 6:00 pm UK time. Magic Misadventures will not be the only component of the upcoming patch of Legends of Runeterra. However, it will certainly be a major content drop and the community is completely pepped up.

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra Part Two of Ava's adventure leads her through the enchanted forests of Ionia, where unseen dangers—and unlikely friends—lurk in the shadows.

Play the next Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, Magic Misadventures, on December 8!





Riot Games has started daily promotions for the upcoming expansion on their social media handles from November 29. Based on that, there have already been certain confirmations. The Legends of Runeterra community has also been making predictions as well, and this article lists out five exciting additions coming to the game next week.

Top 5 upcoming additions coming to Legends of Runeterra as part of Magic Misadventures

As mentioned earlier, some of the additions in the list below have already been confirmed by Riot Games. Others are realistic expectations that are based on tradition and previous content additions to Legends of Runeterra.

5) New season

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra



There has been no confirmation in this regard but this seems like the most obvious prediction. The Between Worlds ranked season is in the final stages of the seasonal tournament. With it coming to an end, there will certainly be a new ranked season. Like it was during the Beyond the Bandlewood expansion, the new ranked season will be heavily based on Magic Misadventures.

4) New cards

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra





Can there be a major content expansion without the new cards, which are the building units of Legends of Runeterra? Whereas the total number of cards has not been confirmed, Riot Games have been revealing the cards in parts on their website and twitter handles.

3) New event pass

Legends of Runeterra still has an ongoing event pass that was released in the game as part of the Arcane event. However, Legends of Runeterra is likely going to have back-to-back event passes for all players once Magic Misadventures is released in the game. It will be an exciting announcement as the event pass brings a lot of goodies for players.

2) New champions

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra





While this is not the final figure, Legends of Runeterra players will have at least two new champions to play with. Kennen and Pantheon have been confirmed by Riot Games to become part of the game once Magic Misadventures is released. It is always wonderful to have new champions as they form the backbone of any Legends of Runeterra deck.

1) New keyword

Legends of Runeterra @PlayRuneterra NEW KEYWORD: FATED





While keywords may seem boring, they are the main functional system in Legends of Runeterra. The only reason why each card in the game does what it does is because of the keywords. Once Magic Misadventures goes live, cards with the 'Fated' keyword will be available within Legends of Runeterra. Cards with the 'Fated' keyword will gain +1/+1 boost whenever they are targeted by an ally card.

