How to complete the Perilous Platforming challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has numerous challenges that players can complete to unlock various rewards within the game. Upon completing these challenges, players will receive items such as unlockable characters, ships, and Kyber Bricks.

By completing the Perilous Platforming challenge, players will receive the keys to Jango Fett's ship. Here is how players can beat it.

How players can complete the Perilous Platforming challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Being able to complete this challenge means that, just as the name suggests for the challenge, players will be able to cross Perilous Platforms. Because of this, they will want to ensure that they are comfortable with jumping to different platforms as this will be required in great detail in order to complete this challenge. Once players are comfortable with jumping, they can begin.

The first step to completing the challenge

Players will first discover the Perilous Platforming challenge during the story when they visit Kamino and go to Tipoca City. This location will be discovered when players are completing Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

When players are going through this part of the game, they will be Obi-Wan Kenobi, but they can always return later in the game to complete the challenge.

Completing the challenge

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will need to make their way across many platforms in order to complete this challenge (Image via Warner Brothers)

Once players make it to the Tipoca City area, they will need to go to the location where they fought Jango Fett. Here, they will see a lot of platforms that they are able to jump onto.

Looking down below, they will see that there is a whole array of platforms they will need to make their way across. Located on these platforms are keys that players will need to access Jango's ship and to complete the challenge.

Making the jumps

Once players are on the platform where they fought Jango Fett, they will need to head over to the left side of the platform. Here, they will see a platform that is moving and will come past the player.

Players will need to jump onto the platform and land on it as it moves past. Once they do this, they will need to do the same to reach the other platforms; timing their jumps and landing on the next one.

Getting the keys and the ship

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can collect the keys to Jango's ship upon reaching the final platform (Image via Warner Bros.)

Once players make it to the final platform, they will find the keys to Jango's ship, which will unlock it for them in their collections. Players will be able to see the ship in their ship section after they acquire the keys. This will then complete the Perilous Platforms challenge for players, and they can cross this one off their list.

