Lethamyr finishes designing Among Us map in Rocket League

Lethamyr has finally finished his Among Us-inspired Rocket League map after putting in over 1,000 hours of work.

On 7th November, Lethamyr tweeted out a couple of screenshots of his Among Us map within Rocket League. Although he tagged InnerSloth, the map itself was done by Lethamyr.

This map will be far more than an Among Us-themed map for Rocket League. According to Lethamyr and many of the comments, it will be a game within a game. In other words, the map will work like the real Among Us game. The only difference is the cars with rockets.

Among Us within Rocket League

Lethamyr, a professional Rocket League player and streamer, has been broadcasting his progress for all followers to see. The one he's been working on is based on The Skeld map from Among Us.

Aside from using cars, everything else on the map and the players should work the same as Among Us.

OH MY GOD I FINISHED THE MAP, Among Us in @RocketLeague is happening SOON! pic.twitter.com/RBvseE0M7P — Lethamyr (@Lethamyr_RL) November 9, 2020

As Lethamyr has continued to progress on his map, he has also given updates on Twitter for each major step on the map. New info is shared, along with plenty of screenshots, for users to appreciate.

On 9th November, Lethamyr provided a substantial update where he said that the map was finally completed and would be coming soon for everyone to try out themselves. Users on Twitter we very curious about what the map would entail and were clearly impressed by what the map showcased.

When some users questioned if there would be mechanics such as venting or emergency meetings, Lethamyr confirmed that all the mechanics from Among Us would be in the Rocket League version of The Skeld.

Venting???!? Imposter and crew mate screeen at beginning?!?? Emergency meeting/ dead body meeting screen!???!



Leth if it has this stuff your just an absolute legend and also what about task?!?! — G2 Unique (@LiveUniqueness) November 10, 2020

Among Us has continued to stay relevant and incredibly popular in the gaming community. Streamers make endless content, and other map creators attempt to bring Among Us to different games. Bringing the game to Rocket League is the latest version of this trend, and it is certainly unexpected for anyone who wasn't following Lethamyr and his progress.

When other users questioned when the Rocket League x Among Us map could be played, Lethamyr confirmed that it would be releasing some time in December. Unfortunately, there was no exact date provided. But it's great news for anyone anticipating the map.