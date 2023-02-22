Leviatán vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Omega group stage for the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 is about to kick off, and some amazing teams are included in this group stage. The Alpha group has already come to an end and has showcased some spectacular matches. The same can be expected from the Omega group.

Leviatán and ZETA Division are two teams that will be going up against each other for the first time during this tournament. The winner of this bout will advance to the next stage in the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament and will be one step closer to winning their region an extra spot during the Masters tournament later this year.

Leviatán vs ZETA Division: Which team has a higher probability of winning this match of VCT LOCK//IN?

Leviatán and ZETA Division are equally strong teams capable of winning this bout of the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament. Neither has played any major matches this year, so seeing how they kick off the new year and the new season pans out for both teams will be interesting.

Predictions

It's hard to predict the winner of this match because both teams are stacked up in skill. While the ZETA Division roster hasn't changed, Leviatán has added one player to the team: Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño. Earlier a part of KRU Esports, Mazino will now be seen in Leviatán colors. Even though he's just one player, Mazino could be why the game goes in Leviatán's favor. On the flip side, he could also be their undoing. Considering this variable, ZETA Division could come out on top in this encounter.

Head-to-head

This is the first time these two teams will play against each other.

Recent results

Neither of the teams has played a single match in this tournament just yet, nor have they played any match in 2023, for that matter. However, both teams were fairly active during the 2022 season, even after the Champions Tour 2022 ended. The previous year, Leviatán won five out of its last five encounters, while ZETA Division won two out of their five. The latter lost to teams like Fnatic, DRX, and Talon Esports, while securing a win against Paper Rex (1-0) and Gen.G (2-0).

Potential Lineups

ZETA Division

Yuma "dep" Hashimoto

Koji "laz" Ushida (IGL)

Tomoaki "Crow" Maruoka

Shota "SugarZ3ro" Watanabe

Tenta "TENNN" Asai

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Vicente "Tacolilla" Compagnon

Fabian "shyy" Usnayo

Agustin "nzr" Ibarra (IGL)

Roberto "Mazino" Bugueño

Where to watch

Fans of the game and the two teams can tune into the official YouTube and Twitch Valorant channels to catch all the live action. Moreover, many streamers worldwide will also show this match so that fans can watch it on their favorite creator's Twitch or YouTube channels.

Leviatan and ZETA Division will go head-to-head in the third match of the VCT LOCK//IN Omega group on February 22, at 3:00 PM PST/ 12:00 AM CET (next day) / 4:30 AM IST (next day).

