NAVI vs KRÜ Esports - VCT LOCK//IN 2023: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LOCK//IN is about to begin its next set of matches with the Omega bracket. The tournament had thirty-two teams in total, including thirty franchised teams from the three regions - Americas, EMEA, and Pacific, plus two Chinese teams that were invited.

The Alpha bracket in LOCK//IN gave viewers some exciting matches. The single-elimination bracket format has forced teams to bring out their best strategies, with some even choosing Lotus as their first map pick. The Alpha bracket consisted of 16 teams, of which two made it to the Playoffs, including Brazil's superteam, LOUD, and the South Korean tyrants, DRX.

As we head into Day 7 of VCT LOCK//IN, three matches will take place, meaning three teams will also be eliminated. One of these matches is NAVI vs KRU Esports.

NAVI vs KRU Esports - Who will progress with a win in VCT LOCK//IN?

Predictions

NAVI, as an org, have yet to make a name for themselves in VCT. They have had a few moments in the EMEA region, but this will be their first appearance in an international event. However, the same can't be said for this new roster. All the players in the team have played and won an international VCT event.

KRU Sports, on the other hand, gave viewers one of the most incredible runs in Valorant Champions 2021, where they placed 3rd-4th. In 2022, the team did well regionally but struggled in international events. For 2023, KRU have made some changes to the roster, roping in players from Ninjas in Pyjamas and Leviatan, to name a few, making for a rather deadly squad.

This LOCK//IN matchup will most likely favor NAVI as they have four players from the highly successful FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core, meaning the team synergy will be much stronger than KRU Esports. However, this won't be an easy win for NAVI due to the talent that KRU have on their roster.

Head-to-head

This will be NAVI's first international appearance in a VCT event. Hence, neither of these teams has faced each other before. However, some players from both rosters have played before during the Valorant Champions 2022, Istanbul. FPX came out on top in that matchup, beating KRU 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's last match with its current roster was in November 2022, where they faced Parla Esports in the Grand Finals of the G-Loot VALORANT Clash and won 3-2.

KRU Esports' last match with the current roster was in December 2022, where they played Cloud9 in the Semifinals of the Red Bull Home Ground #3 and lost 2-0, completely dominated by their opponent.

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Mehmet Yagiz "cned" ipek

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

KRU Esports

Alexandre "xand" Zizi

Juan Pablo "NagZ" Lopez

Marco "Melser" Amaro

Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari

Santiago "DaveeyS" Galvis Ruiz

When and where to watch

Viewers can support their favorite teams by watching LOCK//IN on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. Another alternative is to tune into streamers' and players' watch parties. The matchup between NAVI and KRU Esports will take place on Wednesday, February 22, at 12 pm PST/9 pm CET/1:30 am IST.

