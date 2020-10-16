Levinho vs Athena Gaming: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

Battle Royale titles on the mobile platform, like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, have become insanely popular. These titles have millions of active players, which also servers as an audience for content creators.

If you are a PUBG Mobile fan, you ought to know Levinho and Athena Gaming. In this article, we take a look at their in-game details.

Levinho’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

His PUBG Mobile ID is 546590561, and his IGN is Lévman.

Season 15

Levinho stats in Season 15 (Squad)

In the current season, Levinho has played 665 squad games in the Europe server and bagged 45 wins at a win ratio of 6.8%. He also has 134 finishes in the top ten. With 2871 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.32 and inflicted an average damage of 669.8 per game.

The Swede has featured in a single solo game as well and ended up victorious in it, notching 18 kills in the process.

Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

His PUBG Mobile ID is 694984807, and his IGN is Serioton.

Season 15

Athena Gaming's stats in Season 15 (Squad)

In the ongoing season, the streamer has played 243 squad games and has 117 wins, maintaining a win rate of 48.1%. He has finished in the top ten 234 times. The YouTuber from South Korea has racked up 1328 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.47 and dealt 856.6 average damage per game.

He has also played in squad matches in the Asian server. But as he primarily plays in the KRJP region, we’re not going to take these stats in the comparison.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in PUBG Mobile)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in PUBG Mobile. But it is important to note that they play in different regions, and comparing their stats is quite tricky.

If we leave this fact aside and compare the stats, Athena Gaming is ahead in all the factors, i.e., win rate, K/D ratio, and average damage per game.

