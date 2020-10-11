Levinho vs Sevou: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile?

The Swedish duo of Levinho and Sevou are two of the most successful PUBG Mobile content creators. The brothers have millions of subscribers and are known for their fantastic solo vs squad gameplay. They play in the Europe server, and in this article, we compare their in-game stats.

Levinho’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Levinho’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 546590561, and his present IGN is Išá.

Season 15

His stats in Squads (Season 15)

In the ongoing season, Levinho has played 541 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 35 matches, which translates to win percentage of 6.5%. He has over 2430 kills and has also finished in the top ten 114 times . The YouTuber has also maintained an amazing K/D ratio of 4.49.

He has also played a single solo game and has a victory and 18 kills.

Season 14

His stats in Squads (Season 14)

Levinho played a mammoth 1408 squad games in the previous season and clinched 115 of them for a win rate of 8.2%. He also had 332 top ten finishes. He notched 6634 kills at an equally impressive K/D ratio of 4.71.

He had also played a single solo match and two duo matches but didn’t register any victories.

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID and stats

Sevou’s PUBG Mobile ID number is 5181866304, and his present IGN is 7Nov2020.

Season 15

His stats in Squads (season 15)

Sevou has played 336 squad games in Season 15 of PUBG Mobile and has emerged victorious in 28 matches for a win percentage of 8.3%. The YouTuber has 74 top-ten finishes and has amassed 1406 kills for an excellent K/D ratio of 4.18.

He has also played eight solo matches but hasn’t won a game, and has 19 kills.

Season 14

His stats in Squads (Season 14)

In the previous season, Sevou had 113 Chicken Dinners from 1296 squad matches, which eventually came down to a win ratio of 8.7%. He accumulated over 5822 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 4.49.

Apart from this, Sevou played four solo games and five squad matches but didn’t won any.

Comparison

Both Levinho and Sevou have awe-inspiring stats in PUBG Mobile.

The former has a better K/D ratio in squad matches in the current season, while Sevou leaps ahead in terms of the win rate. Comparing the stats of solo matches is not possible, since Levinho has played only a single game.

When the previous season's stats are taken into consideration, Sevou has a better win rate, though Levinho has a higher K/D ratio.

