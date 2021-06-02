Levinho vs Tacaz: Who has better stats in PUBG Mobile in June 2021?

PUBG Mobile has become an excellent platform for content sharing and reaching a vast gaming audience. The game offers Ultra HD quality 4K wallpaper which provides breathtaking views on different maps and modes. Players can explore these maps and get good quality content.

Levinho is one of the biggest names in the PUBG Mobile YouTube community. His channel is the first PUBG Mobile channel to cross one billion views.

Tacaz is another famous Youtuber who rose to popularity with his high kills solo vs squad gameplay. This article compares their stats in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Levinho vs Tacaz in stats

Levinho's PUBG Mobile ID number is 546590561. His current IGN is Nooothîng and is not in any clan. Levinho's has mythic popularity, and his current total popularity is more than 55 million. He is currently using the PUBG Mobile Partner title.

Tacaz's PUBG Mobile ID number is 5545342200. His current IGN is and is ImTacaz and is in a clan named TheHunter. His popularity count is 17 million and is in mythic color.

Season 8:

Levinho played 1147 matches in Season 8 and got the victory title in 92. His KD ratio touched 5.62 with a total kill count of 5940.

Tacaz played 378 matches and triumphed in 41 out of them. His KD ratio was 7.90 and gathered a total of 2671 kills.

Season 9:

Levinho took part in 1388 classic matches in season 9 of the game and won 121 out of them. He attained a KD ratio of 5.57 with a total of 7088 kills. His highest kills for the season were 31.

In Season 19, Tacaz played 459 matches and won 53 out of them. He racked up a total of 3209 kills with a KD ratio of 7.90. His highest kill in a single match was 42.

Current Season:

Levinho has played 241 matches in the current season and came out victorious in 14 matches. His KD ratio is 4.57, and his total kills were 1101.

Tacaz has played a total of 107 matches and won 17 with a KD ratio of 6.26. His highest kill count is 34, with a total of 607 kills.

In terms of the KD ratio, Tacaz is ahead of Levinho, but in terms of total kills and matches, Levinho takes the lead from Tacaz.

Levinho boasts around 10.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His Instagram account has 1.6 million followers. Tacaz has 6.64 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 90k followers on his Facebook page.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. This is expected to change as players continue to play more games in PUBG Mobile.

