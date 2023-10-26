LGD Gaming vs Azure Ray Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Semifinals: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2 The International 2023 began with 20 teams. Four teams were eliminated during the group-stage matches, while the rest competed for the Upper and Lower Bracket spots. In the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, fans witnessed Virtus.pro, Talon Esports, 9Pandas, and nouns dropping to the Lower Bracket Round 2.

The first Upper Bracket Semifinal will feature a best-of-three series between Team Spirit and Team Liquid. The second Upper Bracket Semifinal will see LGD Gaming and Azure Ray, two Chinese supergiants, facing off.

Keep reading to learn more about this Chinese showdown, including an overview, team rosters, and more.

LGD Gaming vs Azure Ray Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Semifinals overview and predictions

LGD Gaming recently had one of the best Dota 2 The International runs, leading Group C with a score of 7-1. They drew one group stage Bo2 series against Shopify Rebellion and went on to win the rest of the matchups. The team faced Keyd Stars in the deciding Bo3 series and clean-sweeped them to secure an Upper Bracket slot.

In the Upper Bracket Bo3 Quarterfinals, LGD Gaming squared off against 9Pandas, relegating the CIS team and advancing to the Upper Bracket Semifinals. They haven't lost a single series in their TI12 campaign so far.

Azure Ray, on the other hand, had a mediocre TI run as they finished third in Group B. Additionally, the Chinese All-Star team drew two Bo2 matchups against Team Liquid and Shopify Rebellion. They lost one group-stage series against BetBoom. However, they managed to win against Thunder Awaken in a dominating fashion.

Azure Ray faced Entity in the deciding Bo3 matchup and achieved a clean victory, securing their place in the Upper Bracket. Furthermore, the Chinese team easily defeated nouns and pushed them into the Lower Bracket.

Somnus, Chalice, and fy bring a wealth of experience to Azure Ray. This experience can aid them in outplaying LGD's diverse drafts and overwhelming teamfights.

However, LGD holds the statistical advantage with their extensive hero pool and ability to potentially dominate or stage comebacks when needed. Their unpredictable drafting style, ranging from support Oracle to safelaner Dark Willow picks, can help them defeat their Chinese rivals and qualify for the Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Final.

The winning team will face either Team Spirit or Team Liquid in the Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Final.

Head-to-head

LGD Gaming defeated Azure Ray in a Bo3 series during the Bali Major 2023. However, both teams drew the group-stage matchup and secured a point each during the Major.

In the DPC 2023 Tour 3: Chinese Division 1, LGD defeated Azure Ray 2-1. Azure Ray hasn't won a single series against LGD Gaming.

Rosters

LGD Gaming

shiro

NothingToSay

niu

planet

y' (Captain)

Azure Ray

Lou

Somnus

Chalice

Fy

Tiān mìng

LGD Gaming vs Azure Ray TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Semifinals livestream details

You can tune in to the LGD Gaming vs Azure Ray livestream via Dota 2's official YouTube and Twitch channels. The Bo3 series will commence on October 27, 2023, at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET/2 am GMT.

Result

LGD comfortably defeated Azure Ray 2-0, and advanced to the Upper Bracket Final, while the latter dropped to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

