In Lies of P, Ergo, a form of in-game currency and exp points, is very important. You can use it in diverse situations, such as to improve your skills, level up, get some artifacts from the merchants, and unlock a weapon. Almost everything requires the use of this currency, although, as you progress through the game's challenges, you will realize that farming Ergo is not easy.

However, there are certain hacks that allow you to obtain it quickly. In this article, we explore the best ways to farm Ergo in Lies of P.

Best ways to farm money (Ergo) fast in Lies of P

1) Re-kill your enemies

The Stargazers respawn your enemies (Image via Neowiz Games)

The most basic way to farm the currency is by killing your enemies. In his adventures, Pinocchio faces several of them around the city of Krat. A trick that can help you get a lot more of this trading resource is by using Stargazers.

These objects are similar to lanterns and can be found throughout the game. Among other things, the Stargazers respawn enemies around the area where the artifact is located. This way, you can kill the same enemies several times, accumulating more currency.

2) Face bosses

Boss fights offer lucrative rewards (Image via Neowiz Games)

Like all other Soulslike games, defeating a boss usually offers lucrative rewards. In Lies of P, fighting bosses is not easy, but you receive useful items and Ergo. One example is the encounter with Parade Master, which, among many rewards, gives you about 1,852 Ergo. It also unlocks other areas for exploration in the game.

However, this method is not the most effective as bosses do not appear frequently in-game. Such characters appear in specific locations and can only be defeated once. Also, to kill some of them, you will need to acquire better skills and weapons.

3) Find crowded spots

Seek crowded places to farm more Ergo (Image via Neowiz Games)

As mentioned, killing enemies is the best way to accumulate Ergo. The problem is that not all areas in Lies of P have the same density of opponents. Therefore, it is recommended to travel to places that offer more possibilities of finding crowds.

On the map, there are two points with a high concurrence of enemies. The first one is the Krat City Hall. There, you meet some NPCs dressed as knights who will pounce on you and fight. You can easily defeat them, so take advantage of this opportunity.

Another place with plenty of enemies is Moonlight Town. To unlock this part of the map, you must defeat the character Flame King Cuoco. Thereafter, travel to the location. Explore the area until you come to an abandoned house on the hill. Go inside, and you will find a horde of creatures to defeat.

With this technique, you can get 1,000 Ergo. If you use the Stargazer in the area, you can multiply your earnings.

Lies of P introduces interesting mechanics in which Ergo is fundamental. If you want to know more about the game, read our list of 10 things to know before playing it.