5 Soulslike games with the best progression systems

Soulslike is a particular subgenre of games that derives its name from Dark Souls, a milestone title from FromSoftware with novel gameplay elements and progression mechanics that made an indelible impact on the industry. The term has been widely used to refer to games that draw inspiration from Souls and its associated titles.

Dark Souls motivated players to acquire difficult skills and test them in objectives that seemed impossible to accomplish. It allowed them to explore the map, find items, and customize their character's appearance and abilities. It also made it possible to discover extra elements courtesy of indirect storytelling that added depth to the game's lore.

These ideas have been replicated in many titles over the years, some of which have had better progression systems than the rest. If you want to exercise creativity and feel accomplished, you must opt for Soulslike games with well-constructed progression metrics. Listed below are five recommendations.

Salt and Sacrifice, Mortal Shell, and three more Soulslike games with the best progression systems

1) Salt and Sacrifice

Salt and Sacrifice shows a world where the power of mages threatens peace. Your character is a known Inquisitor who agrees to fight them in exchange for his life.

This Soulslike game uses elements from Monster Hunter and Metroidvania, like chasing creatures around the map. As the mages are not confined to one area but multiple zones, you must hunt and defeat them multiple times until you get your victory.

Salt and Sacrifice has a progression system based on the balance between challenge and reward. Defeating more difficult bosses means getting better weapons and skills. Besides, there are limited skill points that can influence the game experience. The way you manage them can help your character become a better version of itself.

If you like Soulslike games with sorcery elements and plot twists, Salt and Sacrifice is a good option.

2) Mortal Shell

For fans of Soulslike games, Mortal Shell offers a dark adventure with a beautiful design. Its progression system is tied to its story, which is told in a very simple way.

The main character is a fleshed-out corpse. It has the mission of fulfilling objectives by acquiring the bodies and abilities of knights fallen in battle. This detail is the fundamental pillar of the game's mechanics.

The body changes make it possible to sustain the distinctive skill tree of each available character. Each one offers a different experience, as each warrior has particular strengths and weaknesses.

A crucial element in this title is the creation of bonds with the bodies possessed by the protagonist. The player can choose which of these bodies he owns for the longest time and even alternate between several of them.

3) The Surge 2

The Surge 2 brings a good story for Soulslike games (Image via FocusHome Interactive)

The sequel to The Surge confirmed that it is possible to make a second part and reap success.

The story continues in the dystopian world set out in the first part but entails a wider variety of weapons and armor. You can choose between a character with heavy armor and weaponry or a less technological one. This simple choice can change the gaming experience and how your character progresses.

A distinctive element from The Surge is the use of Tech Scrap to increase XP. You can build better assets this way. It is a motivation for players fascinated by mechanical artifacts.

In this case, you must take the initiative to improve your equipment and increase your battery power at every step. To gain more energy and power-ups, you must aggressively attack enemies.

4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Star Wars franchise is mainly known for its movie and TV products, but its video games also rarely disappoint.

Fallen Order tells the story between volumes three and four of the movies. The main character is a fugitive Jedi. He must fight for survival, hoping to rebuild the Jedi Order. The cinematic setup of this game and the deep story are key factors in the gaming experience.

In this case, the developers chose a planning-based approach for the game mechanics. Unlike other titles, simply hitting enemies repeatedly is ineffective. Instead, the game rewards the strategic use of the Force at the right moments, especially when enemies lower their guard. Besides, this ability is essential in solving puzzles and activating mechanisms.

One unique aspect is the lack of fast travel. This encourages the exploration of each area more thoroughly, helping the character to enhance their skills and experience. Yet, this tactic is far from displeasing. The player feels challenged but not overwhelmed.

Fallen Order is undoubtedly one of the best Soulslike games based on an existing franchise.

5) Elden Ring

Elden Ring hardly needs any introduction. The GOTY winner is also among the best Soulslike games and comes from the same studio as Dark Souls. In the beginning, you get an apparently meaningless character. It lives in a land with fantastical creatures, although most of them are fighting to control the Lands Between.

As the story goes on, the protagonist finds success by exploring the world, facing diverse enemies, and finding runes. You can also choose characters with different classes. The game uses enchantments called Ashes of War for upgrading weapons and skills.

Also, Memory Stones play a significant role in Elden Ring. At the start, your character has only a few slots for saving spells. Employing Memory Stones can give you more slots and boost your sorcery powers. This creates a vital choice in managing which spells to retain for your advancement. Besides, the open world offers different regions, bosses, NPC, and objects. Thus, every chosen path will make things different for every player.

An innovative progression system is mainly responsible for the game's success. All Soulslike games rely on different strategies to make the experience unique for players, but Elden Ring surpassed all expectations.